Latest: China bans foreigners from 8 countries affected by virus

BEIJING – China has temporarily banned the entry of foreigners from at least eight countries as cases of COVID-19 increase in Europe and elsewhere.

Non-Chinese can no longer enter from Russia, France, Italy, UK, Belgium, Philippines, India and Bangladesh, even if they hold a valid visa or residence permit for China.

The embassies of these countries have posted online notices in recent days announcing the temporary suspension of entry.

China has adopted strict measures to guard against new infections from abroad.

Health authorities on Friday reported 30 imported cases in the last 24-hour period, including 15 in Shanghai. This brought the total number of imported cases during the pandemic to 3,510.

NEW DELHI – India has recorded 47,638 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 8.4 million.

Deaths have increased by 670 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 124,985 on Friday, according to data from the Department of Health.

India has the second highest number of cases in the world behind the United States. Even though the country has seen a steady decline in cases since mid-September, its capital is experiencing an upsurge in infections.

New Delhi has recorded nearly 6,700 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the second-highest peak in a day since the start of the pandemic.

CANBERRA, Australia – Australia’s highest court has upheld a state’s border closure and dismissed a case arguing the pandemic measure was unconstitutional.

All Australian states and territories have used border restrictions to reduce infections, and a decision against closing Western Australia could have impacted the others.

The High Court justices ruled that the closure of state borders to non-essential movement during “danger of the nature of a plague or epidemic” was constitutionally compliant.

The state closed its border with the rest of Australia on April 5 and has not recorded any community transmission of COVID-19 since April 11. This will ease the restriction next week for people from states and territories deemed to be low risk.

Separately, an investigation into quarantine issues in Melbourne recommended that police guard hotels where returning overseas travelers stay. The decision by the state government of Victoria to use private security companies instead of the police and military to enforce quarantines has been widely blamed for lax controls which have led to a virus outbreak in the city. second largest city in Australia.