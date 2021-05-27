Latest: Australian state of Victoria will return to lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia – The city that was once Australia’s worst COVID-19 hotspot on Thursday announced a seven-day lockdown, the fourth since the start of the pandemic.

The lockdown of Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state comes after a new cluster in the city grew to 26 infections, including one person in intensive care.

Victoria’s Acting Prime Minister James Merlino said: “Unless something changes, it will get more and more out of control.”

The new Melbourne cluster was discovered after an Indian traveler was infected with a more contagious variant of the virus while in quarantine at a hotel in the state of South Australia earlier this month. The traveler was not diagnosed until he returned home to Melbourne.

Australia’s second-largest city last year saw a second wave of infections that peaked at 725 new cases in a single day in August at a time when the community’s spread had been all but eliminated elsewhere in the country.

This lockdown lasted 111 days. A third lockdown that lasted for five days in February was triggered by a cluster of 13 cases linked to the quarantine of a hotel near Melbourne airport.

Victoria is responsible for 820 of the 910 coronavirus deaths in Australia during the pandemic.

MANILA, Philippines – The President of the Philippines warns he will jail village leaders and police who fail to enforce lockdown rules in the event of a pandemic.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s comments on Wednesday night were in response to swimming parties, drinking bouts and picnics held earlier this month at three resorts where dozens of revelers have subsequently tested positive for the virus .

Duterte is known for his harsh approach to crime and he says he wants law enforcement to carry wooden sticks as a “standing device” so that offenders who resist arrest can be punched in the hands and to the feet with “reasonable force”.

A spike in coronavirus infections that began in March has started to ease after the government reimposed lockdowns in metro Manila and four adjacent provinces. But daily cases are still high and a vaccination campaign is struggling with supply issues.

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada School District for Las Vegas and the rest of Clark County says fully immunized students and staff are no longer required to wear masks in most situations.

The district said Wednesday that the new policy will take effect on June 1 with the approval of the Southern Nevada Health District.

The change comes after the CDC recently said people vaccinated against the coronavirus do not have to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

Clark County school officials say under the new policy, any student or staff member who is outside does not have to wear a mask regardless of their immunization status. Masks will still be required on school buses and at graduation ceremonies.

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans is preparing to re-allow overnight liquor sales. And the city is lifting the ban on parades and its traditional ‘second line’ marches as coronavirus vaccination rates improve and hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain low.

The city says it will end the closure on liquor sales at 1 a.m. and start accepting permit applications for parades and second lines under new rules that take effect on Friday.

New Orleans also allows gyms to operate at full capacity and eliminates six-foot table spacing requirements in restaurants.

Some restrictions on large gatherings will remain in place. But exceptions will be made for events where masks are required and participants will be required to provide proof of vaccination.

WASHINGTON – U.S. health officials have granted emergency clearance for a third antibody drug to help reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

The FDA said on Wednesday it had cleared the drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for people with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 who face additional risks of serious illness, including the elderly and those with underlying health problems.

There has been low demand for two similar drugs already available, mainly due to logistical hurdles in their delivery and confusion over their availability. U.S. health officials have attempted to raise awareness of the treatments, connecting people who test positive for COVID-19 with information about nearby providers.

The drugs are given as a single intravenous infusion in a hospital or clinic and should be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

NEW YORK – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that vaccinated children between the ages of 12 and 17 will have a chance to win a full ride to New York’s public universities and colleges.

The state will raffle 50 scholarships, which would cover four years of tuition, accommodation and meals, books and supplies.

New York will hold weekly draws on Wednesday to randomly select 10 winners. Parents or guardians can enroll children who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since May 12.

Schools across the country are using mascots, food trucks, and gifts to try and get children immunized before they leave school for the summer.

Cuomo said children who get vaccinated earlier will have the best chance of winning. It’s unclear when apps for the lottery will open, but people can sign up for notifications on a state website.

SEATTLE – The city of Seattle is shutting down all but one of its mass COVID-19 vaccination sites next month.

Authorities said on Wednesday that the city-run sites of Lumen Field, Rainier Beach, West Seattle and North Seattle College will close in June. The move comes as more than 76% of eligible Seattle residents have received at least one vaccine and 60% are fully immunized.

The Seattle Fire Department will continue to operate its testing and vaccination site in the downtown district south through the summer. The city’s vaccination efforts were boosted when the Lumen Field Event Center opened more than two months ago.

Since March 13, more than 97,000 vaccinations have been administered at the event center near two of the city’s major sports arenas. The city says it will continue to offer mobile vaccinations and set up vaccination clinics as needed.

PROVIDENCE, RI – A factory in Rhode Island, once hailed by former President Donald Trump for stepping up production of N95 masks at the start of the pandemic, is laying off nearly 500 workers.

A Honeywell International spokesperson told WPRI-TV on Wednesday that about 470 jobs at the Smithfield plant were being cut.

Employees are urged to apply for other jobs in the company and some eligible workers will receive severance pay. Masks are essential safety gear for healthcare workers and others, even as general demand for masks declines as the pandemic subsides.

SANTA FE, NM – The principal of New Mexico’s largest school district is reneging on his promise to channel federal pandemic aid into employee bonuses.

State auditors warned on Wednesday that the proposed payments of at least $ 6 million could violate the state’s constitutional provisions against donating taxpayer money.

Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder said on Tuesday the constitution could prevent the district from making promised payments of $ 1,000 to teachers and full-time staff and $ 500 to part-time employees in recognition of the work done since the onset of the pandemic.

Payments were expected for approximately 12,000 employees.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is calling on U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says there is not enough evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.”

Biden has asked U.S. national laboratories to help with the investigation and called on China to cooperate with international investigations into the origins of the pandemic. He raised the possibility that a firm conclusion will never be known, given the Chinese government’s refusal to fully cooperate with international investigations.

The United States leads the world with 33.1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and 591,000 confirmed deaths.