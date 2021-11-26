Large flotilla of illegal gold miners splits up in Brazil

ON THE RIO MADEIRA, Brazil (AP) – Hundreds of illegal miner’s barges dredging for gold were sailing along the Madeira River in the Brazilian Amazon on Friday, and researchers have said they pose a pollution threat – including toxic mercury – for the environment at large. .

The barges were spotted this week by the municipality of Autazes, some 120 kilometers (70 miles) from Manaus, the state capital of Amazonas.

Smaller barge gatherings are common along the region’s rivers, but the latest collection gained international attention this week when Greenpeace and the media released images of several rows of rafts.

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourão announced an impending police operation in the area, prompting the miners to leave early on Friday and head elsewhere along the river.

Miner Thiago Bitencourt Gomes, dressed in shorts and flip flops, told The Associated Press on Friday that around 400 barges – some 3,000 people – gathered in the area after a miner found gold and alerted others.

“Here, everyone knows each other. We are all friends, we are all related, ”said the 28-year-old whose father, uncles, aunts and cousins ​​were also part of the contingent.

The wooden-walled rafts, some with satellite internet and air conditioning units, were tied together, forming rows of houses on the wide and muddy Madeira River, a large tributary that flows into the vast Amazon. downstream from Manaus. The miners and their families live, eat and work on the barges, some accompanied by their dogs and other pets.

“We know that in law we are illegal. But we all have to provide for our families, ”Gomes said, adding that the miners have repeatedly called on politicians to legalize their activity – to no avail.

Another miner said a barge collected around 60 grams of gold – worth around $ 3,500 if pure – in 40 hours of work. Workers often took turns to work 24 hours a day.

Environmentalists are alarmed that miners are using mercury to separate the gold from the sediment they suck from the river bottom, and the process releases toxic fumes and drains them into the river.

Once in the river, it drops to the bottom and enters the food chain, contaminating fish, shrimp, turtles and other marine life up to 500 kilometers (about 300 miles) downstream, said Paulo Basta, researcher at the government science center Fiocruz.

Basta said there is strong evidence of mercury contamination linked to cognitive problems, impaired senses and high blood pressure, and he noted that minors themselves are at high risk of exposure.

“He takes the mercury in his hand, or puts it in his bag. He leaks, falls on his leg and is contaminated with the skin. But the most serious form of contamination is inhaling mercury vapor, which enters the lungs, ”Basta said.

The miners told the AP they were not releasing expensive mercury into the water, but were trying to recover and reuse it.

Amazonas state federal prosecutors on Wednesday called on federal and state authorities to coordinate a response and dismantle the illegal settlement within 30 days.

Federal police responded with a brief statement saying they were aware of the situation and were evaluating options.

The miners told the AP on Friday that no authority had contacted them. But fearing an operation, they left Autazes and continued along the river. The barges, pushed by motor boats, set off in different directions.

As local media reported tensions between the miners and the residents of Autazes, journalists there saw many residents take advantage of the arrival of hundreds of visitors to sell food, electronics, diesel fuel. , clothes and even perfume.

Mining as a whole has become a sensitive issue, especially since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, promising to expand development in the Amazon region and legalize certain types of mining operations now banned.

It is one of the many factors behind deforestation, which started an upward trend in 2014 and accelerated under Bolsonaro, whose father once worked as a wild miner.

Diane Jeantet reported from Rio de Janeiro.