Large Covid-related protests have hit France, Italy and Australia.

More than 160,000 demonstrators took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest the government’s Covid-19 health pass policy, with brief clashes between largely unmasked protesters and police in Paris followed by bursts of tear gas that recalled the turmoil of the yellow vests of several years ago.

Likewise, in cities in Italy, thousands of people have protested against the government’s demand that, as of August 6, they present a so-called green pass, an extension of the Covid digital certificate of the ‘European Union, to enter many places.

And in Australia, 3,500 people, mostly without masks, protesting Sydney month-long lockdown clashed with police officers on Saturday, raising fears of a large-scale event that could add to the city’s growing workload. There have also been protests in Melbourne and Adelaide, which are stranded, and Brisbane, where there are no restrictions.

The protests against the lockdowns are not new, but the European protests had a new element. They targeted France and Italy new semi-coercive strategy to speed up vaccinations and control a recent upsurge in infections: Make social life unpleasant for those who refuse to be vaccinated, while avoiding making injections compulsory