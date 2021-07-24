Large Covid-related protests have hit France, Italy and Australia.
More than 160,000 demonstrators took to the streets in France on Saturday to protest the government’s Covid-19 health pass policy, with brief clashes between largely unmasked protesters and police in Paris followed by bursts of tear gas that recalled the turmoil of the yellow vests of several years ago.
Likewise, in cities in Italy, thousands of people have protested against the government’s demand that, as of August 6, they present a so-called green pass, an extension of the Covid digital certificate of the ‘European Union, to enter many places.
And in Australia, 3,500 people, mostly without masks, protesting Sydney month-long lockdown clashed with police officers on Saturday, raising fears of a large-scale event that could add to the city’s growing workload. There have also been protests in Melbourne and Adelaide, which are stranded, and Brisbane, where there are no restrictions.
The protests against the lockdowns are not new, but the European protests had a new element. They targeted France and Italy new semi-coercive strategy to speed up vaccinations and control a recent upsurge in infections: Make social life unpleasant for those who refuse to be vaccinated, while avoiding making injections compulsory
In France, the presentation of the health passport – paper or digital proof of a complete vaccination, a recent negative test or a recent recovery from Covid-19 – is mandatory to attend major events in stadiums and concert halls , and to enter the cultural places of the country, including cinemas. , museums and theaters.
In Italy, the green pass will be compulsory in the same types of places.
“Freedom!” and “Down with the dictatorship! chanted demonstrators waving flags from Naples in the south to Turin in the north, Agence-France Presse reported. Rain-soaked protesters in Milan shouted, “No green pass!
A bill currently under consideration by the French Senate and which should be adopted in the coming days will extend the obligation to produce a health pass to cafes, bars, restaurants and gymnasiums, adding fines for establishments that do not respect the rule. A valid health subscription will also be required for non-emergency visits to hospitals or retirement homes and long-distance journeys by train and bus.
The bill will also require health workers, firefighters and others – mainly those caring for the sick or the elderly – to be vaccinated before September 15 or to penalties up to and including dismissal. And the current version of the legislation, which can still be changed by lawmakers, mandates isolation for 10 days after testing positive for the virus.
French television showed some protesters were wearing the branded reflective jackets of the yellow vests movement which rocked France in 2018 and 2019. The movement was rooted in anger over economic inequalities but also espoused anti-elite rhetoric and deep mistrust of government, directing much of his vitriol directly to President Emmanuel Macron.
The same spirit has animated the nascent anti-health passes movement in France, raising fears that a radical fringe of violent protesters will gather in the weeks to come. However, there is not the same level of public sympathy that the yellow vest movement commanded. Polls show a majority of the country approves of Mr Macron’s strategy, and a record increase in vaccinations shows it appears to be working.
