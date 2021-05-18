Large businesses take advantage of COVID-19 relief funds

The bulk of COVID-19 relief funds go to large corporations. People who may have been most affected by the pandemic in the South, such as small businesses, marginalized communities, women and people living in poverty, have been left behind. Credit: Dionny Matos / IPS

BRATISLAVA, May 18 (IPS) – Poverty and income inequality are on the rise as COVID-19 relief funds are distributed to large corporations instead of social protection programs in developing countries , said groups involved in a new study of COVID-19 bailouts.

A report speak Coalition for Financial Transparency (FTC) A civil society group has shown that the vast majority of COVID-19 stimulus funds in nine developing countries have gone to big business rather than welfare, small businesses or those working in the industry. informal economy.

“The way COVID-19 relief has been implemented has exacerbated marginalization, poverty and inequalities, including income, gender and other inequalities, in some countries,” said Matti Kohonen, director of the FTC, at IPS.

“The bulk of these relief funds go to big business, but the people who are probably most affected by the pandemic in the Global South, such as small businesses, marginalized communities, women and the poor, have been left behind. aside, ”he said.

In what the group says is the first major analysis of public rescue funds disbursed in developing countries during the pandemic, FTC members examined their use in Kenya, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Bangladesh, in Nepal, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and India. .

It found that in eight countries, on average 63 percent of state aid related to the pandemic went to large companies, while only a quarter went to social protection schemes. Only 2 percent went to informal sector workers – although the informal sector often represents a large part of the overall economy in many poor countries. Meanwhile, much of what was allocated to small and medium-sized businesses never reached them and was diverted elsewhere, she says.

India was considered separately due to a change in how government defined a small business during the pandemic.

However, the FTC estimates that the total business stimulus is likely to be even larger because of the revenue shortfalls expected from tax cuts, particularly in Bangladesh and India, or the cost of tax amnesty programs, such as in Bangladesh. and in Honduras.

Civil society groups operating in some of the countries in the FTC report say the results were not entirely unexpected, but stressed how poor and marginalized groups had apparently been overlooked by governments during the pandemic.

Speaking of the finding that in Kenya 92 percent of rescue funds went to large corporations, Chenai Mukumba of the Tax Justice Network Africa rights group, told IPS: “This was not surprising because the private sector has a lot of lobbying power to influence policy. But it was surprising that so little got to the people who needed it – the vulnerable and marginalized and especially those in the informal sector. “

In many poor countries, the informal economic sector constitutes a large part of the overall economy, with millions of people often relying solely on informal work for their livelihood. In Bangladesh, for example, cash workers make up 85 percent of the country’s workforce. The figure is similar in Kenya.

COVID-19 restrictions, including lockdowns and travel bans, had a huge impact on this work as people were no longer able to travel for work or sell goods in markets or outside their quarters. It had a drastic effect on some families.

“Among the vulnerable populations, people have seen their quality of life really drop because of the restrictions on movement. The story we are hearing from people on the ground working with these communities is that it is recognized that governments must impose restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, but that these restrictions must be accompanied by relief measures. and these relief measures. were not provided, ”Mukumba said.

The FTC study focused on the destination of the COVID-19 rescue funds, but did not specify the exact reasons they were disbursed as they were, nor did it examine the disbursements. individuals to companies or other entities.

But Kohonen and Mukumba told IPS that there were a number of reasons resources did not go to social protection services, including both private sector lobbying and insufficient government capacity to identify the vulnerable populations.

The report also warns of a lack of transparency regarding the disbursement of collection funds.

He cites how in Kenya, for example, the World Bank provided $ 50 million in immediate funding to support the country’s emergency response – funds that are no longer counted.

Whatever the reasons for allocating funds, the fact that there is so little social protection remains a serious problem that needs to be addressed, Kohonen said.

“It would have taken a lot more funding for social protection and too much for the big companies who do not need such a large proportion of relief funds,” he explained.

And even in some states where a seemingly relatively large share of relief funds has been spent on social protection, the most vulnerable members of society still lose out.

Explaining the situation in Guatemala, where just over half of COVID-19 relief funds went to social protection measures, Ricardo Barrientos of Central American Institute for Fiscal Studies (ICEFI) who worked on the report, told IPS: “The government’s response, although primarily allocated to social protection, has been too weak and too late, and absolutely insufficient to have a significant impact on most Guatemalans.”

He explained that as a percentage of GDP it was 3.07% – among the countries studied, only Honduras and Sierra Leone had a lower figure – and while most of that money was allocated to a program. emergency cash transfers, it was concentrated in cities and urban areas. and failed to reach those who needed it most, especially the indigenous Mayan peoples living in poverty and appalling conditions in rural areas.

“While over 70 percent of households survive in the informal sector, accounting for around 24 percent of GDP, relief funds were ridiculously small for this large part of Guatemala’s economically active population. Many Guatemalans have found themselves in the dire situation of having to go out and try to sell something, or starve. The saying was, “I’d rather die from COVID-19 than from hunger,” ”he said.

The FTC is currently preparing reports on the use of COVID-19 bailouts in other countries, including developing countries as well as developed states in Europe and elsewhere.

However, it is likely, according to FTC members, that at least in developing countries, an equally large proportion of funds have gone to large corporations.

“In Sierra Leone we have seen most of the relief funds go to businesses and we expect it to be a similar story in other African countries that we are still studying,” Mukumba said.

The FTC forwarded its report to governments and major COVID-19 funders such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. He has not yet received a direct response.

He also called on governments and international financial institutions to adopt a series of measures to address what he calls a “dangerous imbalance in existing COVID-19 relief funds”.

These include the implementation of a minimum corporate tax rate of at least 25%, tax increases for the rich, businesses and high incomes, the establishment of public registers of beneficial owners, to know who benefits from recovery spending and profits made during the pandemic, and introduce greater accountability to ensure transparency on the conditions attached and disbursements made from COVID-19 recovery funds, including World Bank funds.