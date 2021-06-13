World
Lapid of Israel: from TV presenter to coalition architect – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Yair Stoned, the architect of an unlikely coalition that toppled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, is a former opposition leader and television presenter.
When Lapid founded his centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party in 2012, some dismissed him as the latest in a series of media stars seeking to turn his celebrity status into political success.
But his fiercely secular party finished second with 17 seats in the March election, Israel’s fourth inconclusive national vote in less than two years.
He was mandated last month to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed in his own efforts to build a post-election coalition.
And after achieving what many thought was impossible – tinkering with a coalition of bitter ideological rivals, ranging from right-wing religious nationalists to conservative Muslim Arab lawmakers – Lapid’s bloc was endorsed by the Knesset on Sunday.
This achievement was all the more remarkable given the recent intercommunal clashes between Jewish and Arab citizens, triggered by the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
The coalition deal he negotiated will now see Lapid assume the post of prime minister only after a two-year stint at the top by his main coalition ally, the die-hard nationalist Naftali Bennett.
Although he designed the alliance, Lapid, 57, will initially be foreign minister.
A former news anchor known for his chiseled good looks, Lapid is the Tel Aviv-born son of fiercely secular former justice minister Yosef “Tommy” Lapid, another journalist who left the media to enter politics.
Her mother, Shulamit, is a novelist, playwright and poet.
Lapid was a newspaper columnist who also published a dozen books and was a presenter on Channel 2 TV, a role that bolstered his stardom.
An amateur boxer and martial artist, he was once on Israel’s most desirable men’s lists.
Yesh Atid claimed 19 seats out of 120 members of the Israeli parliament in the 2013 polls, establishing him as a credible force in politics.
The party has joined the centrist Blue and white alliance formed in 2019 under the leadership of former military leader Benny Gantz.
Blue and White then fought Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud in three elections in less than a year.
When Gantz decided last spring to join a Netanyahu-led coalition, citing the need for unity as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated, Lapid fled.
He accused Gantz of breaking a fundamental Blue and White promise to his supporters: that he would fight to oust Netanyahu.
In an interview with AFP in September, Lapid said Gantz naively believed that Netanyahu would work collaboratively within the coalition.
“I said (to Gantz): ‘I worked with Netanyahu. Why don’t you listen to the voice of experience … He is 71 years old. He is not going to change,” said Lapid. .
After leaving Blue and White, Lapid took his seat in parliament as the leader of Yesh Atid and leader of the opposition.
He described the short-lived Netanyahu-Gantz unity government as “a ridiculous coalition,” in which ministers who disliked each other did not bother to communicate.
He also predicted that the coalition would collapse in December, which it did, amid bitter acrimony between Netanyahu and Gantz.
Now attention will turn to how far the even heavier government designed by Lapid can endure before ideological tensions rise to the surface.
But he passed his first key test, gaining Knesset approval even after Netanyahu did everything he could to try to thwart a successful vote of confidence.
And while he is the master behind the arrangement, Lapid has kept a low profile, presenting a balanced image of a man who aims to “unite” Israel.
“The Israeli public deserves a functional and accountable government that puts the good of the country at the top of its agenda,” he said in a statement ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary vote.
“This is what this government of national unity was formed for.”
