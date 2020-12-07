Lantern fishing on an island in Kenya
As the sun sets over the waters of Lake Victoria, the gentle sound of the lapping waves is drowned out by the hum of the engines. As I squint, I can see them on the horizon, the tiny boats slicing through the oranges and blues of the twilight sky.
At first only one or two appear, but soon a few grow in number, a fleet sprawling across the water, seeming to chase the horizon. The vast expanse of the lake, the largest in Africa, seems to swallow boats as darkness descends. But I know their destination and purpose: the fishing grounds and the silver cyprinid – known as omen in Luo, the local language in this part of Kenya – which stirs in the night under the blown water.
Omena are a type of baitfish, measuring less than two inches in length, and these fishermen work at night to catch them under a blanket of stars. But as the boats settle in for the night, the stars are eclipsed by the lanterns, the fishermen float on the waters to attract the fish to their nets.
On Mfangano, a Kenyan island in Lake Victoria where many fishermen live, the collection of lanterns on the water is known as the town. Hundreds of lights twinkle and merge into a sparkling succession of incandescent orbs. The casual observer would see a city or a highway in the distance. And it is only when you are among them, propelled by a fishing boat, that the true nature and purpose of these lanterns is revealed.
I ride with two local fishermen, brothers named Mike and Robinson Okeyo. They’ve been targeting Omens for five years, but the practice of lantern fishing has extended for as long as anyone on the island can remember. In the past, most have used paraffin lanterns, but many are now turning to the use of portable (and rechargeable) lights powered by small solar panels.
Looking at the city from the lakeside, it is easy to tell the difference between the two types of lights. Paraffin lanterns glow orange, in stark contrast to the metallic blue emitted by rechargeable lamps.
But it’s not the type of light on the lake that’s the problem. Instead, it’s the volume: the number of fishermen continues to increase.
I first heard about the tradition of lantern fishing while working as a consultant for non-governmental organizations in Kisumu, Kenya. While Kisumu is also on the shores of Lake Victoria, it takes three hours by car and a ferry ride to reach Mfangano Island.
For me, the long trip in a cramped matatu – a common form of local transportation where 12 people often fit in a nine-person van – was well worth it. The idea of fishermen throwing lamps into the water as the sky turns from orange to blue was too much to resist. But the reality of the situation on the lake is far less peaceful than my imagination has evoked.
Robinson Okeyo estimates that there are now over 400 boats fishing every night. While in the past many fishermen lived and worked on the island of Mfangano, more and more come from the surrounding lakeside towns.
The draw of the omen is obvious. Despite the high number of anglers, it is still a much easier fish to catch than Nile perch or tilapia, which have been chronically overfished despite restrictions on the size of fishing nets. “It’s the only reliable fish because it’s so easy to catch,” Mike Okeyo tells me. And to emphasize this point, he adds: “Tilapia and Nile perch take too much sweat to catch.”
The ease of catching omens, however, can be relative, as fishermen have to spend the night in small boats, with crews of no more than five. The nights are long and the clothes are wet despite the homemade waterproof jackets worn by the fishermen. No capture is guaranteed. The competition increased so much that violence sometimes broke out on the lake – which, in the worst case, resulted in drownings.
In other cases, Kenyan fishermen have encountered problems with the Ugandan authorities, as the border between Uganda and Kenya is less than a mile from the end of the westernmost point of the island of Mfangano. The penalty for crossing the unmarked border on water can be enormous, perceived in the form of fines or confiscation of material.
But, at the end of each night, crews of Omen fishermen drag their lanterns and head for the shore, where the price of Omen is higher than in the past. Fishermen generally sell to two types of customers: locals who dry the fish and sell it to consumers, or businesses that use the fish in the creation of animal feed.
Regardless of the client, the salary earned helps almost everyone in the community. “The fishing industry has had a positive impact on the lives of fishermen and residents of Mfangano Island,” said Robinson Okeyo. “Many young people invest in the company, which in turn creates employment opportunities.”
Fishing, he said, also supports other ancillary businesses: shops, restaurants, boat builders and outboard mechanics.
Watching the fishermen sell their catch in the morning light, I am struck by the difference in size of each individual omen compared to the hands of the locals who use them to feed their families. So many people – in this case entire communities – depend on the ecological balance of a tiny fish. The situation is delicate. But as I remember my view from the water, watching the lanterns shine on the horizon, I can’t help but think that this unstable balance between people and their ecosystem remains a beautiful dance.
