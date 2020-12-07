Lantern fishing on an island in Kenya

As the sun sets over the waters of Lake Victoria, the gentle sound of the lapping waves is drowned out by the hum of the engines. As I squint, I can see them on the horizon, the tiny boats slicing through the oranges and blues of the twilight sky.

At first only one or two appear, but soon a few grow in number, a fleet sprawling across the water, seeming to chase the horizon. The vast expanse of the lake, the largest in Africa, seems to swallow boats as darkness descends. But I know their destination and purpose: the fishing grounds and the silver cyprinid – known as omen in Luo, the local language in this part of Kenya – which stirs in the night under the blown water.