Lankan President Rajapaksa bans strikes by essential service workers – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa published a special journal ban strikes by employees linked to essential services following threats from unions to launch a demonstration against an energy deal with an American company.
According to the gazette, all services related to the supply and distribution of all fuels, including oil products and liquefied gas, freight transport by the Sri Lanka Department of Railways and all public transport services provided by the Sri Lanka Transport Board for passenger transport, government administration, transportation services. insurance, the operation of food service agencies and postal services were declared as essential services.
The order followed threats from utility unions warning of a strike to protest an electricity deal with a US agency.
The government also faced internal strife from representatives of a smaller ruling alliance party.
Members of the ruling Allied Party had requested a meeting with Rajapaksa to discuss questions regarding the proposed deal with US firm New Fortress Energy Inc. on the Yugadanavi power plant just outside the capital Colombo.
At the end of September, the American company New Fortress Energy announced that it had reached an agreement to supply the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) with 1.2 million gallons of liquefied natural gas per day via a 310 MW combined cycle power plant. and another 700 MW of power plants to be built at Kerawalapitiya.
According to the agreement, the new fortress will initially supply the equivalent of about 1.2 million gallons of LNG per day to the government.
Oil unions have alleged that the country stands at risk of losing hundreds of millions of dollars because of this liquefied natural gas (LNG) deal with the US company that could be worth up to $ 6 billion.
At least two cabinet ministers have threatened to give up their positions in their attempt to stop the deal. They have promised to stop two more agreements that need to be signed.
They claimed that the deal would create a monopoly in the hands of foreign ownership and thus endanger the life of the island. national security.
