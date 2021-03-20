World
Lanka says there are no deaths from Covid vaccinations – Times of India
COLOMBO: There have been no deaths in Sri Lanka due to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the government said on Saturday, rejecting reports that three people died of blood clots after being vaccinated with the vaccine AstraZeneca.
Covid-19 Prevention Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle said all three, including a Buddhist monk, died of heart failure from other health complications last week and the deaths were not not caused by the coronavirus vaccine.
Some European countries including Sweden, Denmark, Slovenia and Bulgaria, had briefly discontinued the use of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as a precautionary measure after reports of blood clots in some recipients of the vaccine, even as international health agencies have urged governments to keep the shot, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.
Thursday the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine did not increase the overall incidence of blood clots, although it could not rule out a link with a small number of rare clots.
The move paved the way for more than a dozen European countries to resume use of the vaccine.
Sri Lanka began its vaccination campaign in early February after receiving a gift of 500,000 Oxford / AstraZenica vaccines from India. The country later placed an order with the Serum Institute of India for more doses.
After the initial vaccination was limited to frontline health workers and security forces, the vaccination program was extended to all people aged 30 to 60 years.
The epidemiology unit of Ministry of Health said that so far, more than a third of the 21 million people have been vaccinated.
Sri Lanka has recorded nearly 90,000 cases and 544 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago. According to health authorities, the number of positive cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks.
With the second wave of coronavirus recorded in early October, nearly 1,000 cases had been detected daily. The figure has now dropped significantly and only fewer than 300 cases were reported on Friday.
