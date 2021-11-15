Landslides and torrential rains hit British Columbia
Torrential rains in parts of British Columbia triggered landslides on Sunday and Monday, choking highways, trapping dozens of vehicles and prompting evacuations and flood warnings.
Residents of Merritt, a Canadian town of more than 7,000 residents about 170 miles northeast of Vancouver, were ordered Monday to leave their homes immediately after heavy rains caused the Coldwater River to spill. The city announcement that barricades would be erected to prevent access to the city after 4 p.m. Monday.
The floods then deactivated the city’s sanitation system, said a municipal notice, warning that anyone who remained faced with a “risk of massive backflow of wastewater” which could threaten their health.
“Residents of Merritt cannot use any water, including faucets and toilet flushes,” British Columbia Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said at a press conference on Monday. .
Merritt officials said the floodwaters also inundated two bridges that spanned the river, which flows 59 miles of the Cascade mountain range, and submerged a third bridge, making it impassable.
As of Monday morning, it was not clear whether there had been any injuries or fatalities from weather-related crashes.
“To the residents of Merritt and all British Columbians affected by the flooding: please stay safe,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on twitter Monday. “We are ready to provide all the help you need to deal with and recover from the floods and these extreme weather conditions. “
Bill Blair, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, noted the government was closely monitoring conditions in southern British Columbia.
In Agassiz, a small community east of Vancouver, Mayor Sylvia Pranger declared a state of emergency after a landslide and a flood warning was issued for the Kent district, which includes Agassiz. The landslide blocked traffic along two roads, officials said: Rockwell Drive, which runs for about 1.5 miles, and the Lougheed Highway, which runs for about 95 miles and is also known under the name of Highway 7.
Martina Martinkova, who drove with her daughter on this highway near Agassiz, spent more than half a day in her car, which was one of at least dozens of vehicles immobilized by the mud.
In a interview broadcast by the Société Radio-CanadaMs Martinkova, sitting in her dark car with her child looking over her shoulder from the back seat, said people in vehicles around her shared food and water throughout the ride. test.
“We were very lucky it didn’t affect us,” she said of the landslide, adding that the group had fruit and coke. “It’s very scary.”
Paul Doel, who was trapped with his family in a pickup truck on Sunday night due to two mudslides north of Hope, B.C., told CBC that he and other stranded motorists had “built a little bit of a community “.
He said that at the larger of the two slides, “it looks like the side of the mountain has just come apart,” leaving a huge pile of debris along much of the highway.
Before getting bogged down on Sunday, Doel said heavy rains washed away sections of the highway and created deep potholes that destroyed the tires of several vehicles.
About 150 people were trapped in Mr Doel’s group, he said, including healthcare workers and a team member from the roads department. Despite the authorities’ long silent hours, he said no one panicked. “We’re just hanging around,” he said, adding, “We have the Internet, which saves a lot of people.”
Mr. Farnworth told reporters Monday that search and rescue teams were trying to determine “what is the best way to reach the people stranded in their vehicles”.
He said around 80 to 100 vehicles got stuck on Highway 7 and rescuers were still hampered by “very difficult weather conditions.” Aerial rescues were possible, he said, but were complicated by strong winds.
“They will do an assessment and determine the best, safest way to be able to clear people trapped between these slides,” Mr Farnworth said of the crews.
On Monday afternoon, a Royal Canadian Air Force the squadron was involved in rescue efforts using helicopters.
Heavy rains extended to the Pacific Northwest of the United States, including Washington state. The weather system was caused by an atmospheric river, part of a storm convergence so vast it swept from California to Washington and southern British Columbia.
Heavy rains caused flooding in parts of Washington on Monday, including in the city of Forks, in a northwest corner of the state, where helicopter crews were needed to evacuate 10 people from an area residential, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.
In Whatcom County, in a northern part of the state that borders Canada, flooding has triggered rescue operations, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, and a mudslide closed part of Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Justin Pullin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Seattle, said the area had experienced a “really wet fall this year.”
This week, the area suffered a “long-lasting rain event”, resulting in saturated soils which, combined with the strong winds, made the cliffs unstable.
The severe weather comes after weeks of forest fires in the area. Authorities have warned that areas where vegetation has been mowed by fires could become sensitive to precipitated mud flows during heavy rains. Merritt had experienced record high temperatures and wildfires during the summer.
Jesus Jiménez contributed reporting.