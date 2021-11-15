Landslides and torrential rains hit British Columbia

Martina Martinkova, who drove with her daughter on this highway near Agassiz, spent more than half a day in her car, which was one of at least dozens of vehicles immobilized by the mud.

In a interview broadcast by the Société Radio-CanadaMs Martinkova, sitting in her dark car with her child looking over her shoulder from the back seat, said people in vehicles around her shared food and water throughout the ride. test.

“We were very lucky it didn’t affect us,” she said of the landslide, adding that the group had fruit and coke. “It’s very scary.”

Paul Doel, who was trapped with his family in a pickup truck on Sunday night due to two mudslides north of Hope, B.C., told CBC that he and other stranded motorists had “built a little bit of a community “.

He said that at the larger of the two slides, “it looks like the side of the mountain has just come apart,” leaving a huge pile of debris along much of the highway.

Before getting bogged down on Sunday, Doel said heavy rains washed away sections of the highway and created deep potholes that destroyed the tires of several vehicles.

About 150 people were trapped in Mr Doel’s group, he said, including healthcare workers and a team member from the roads department. Despite the authorities’ long silent hours, he said no one panicked. “We’re just hanging around,” he said, adding, “We have the Internet, which saves a lot of people.”