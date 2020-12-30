Landslide in Norway leaves nine injured, 200 forces evacuation

A landslide in a village north of the capital, Oslo, destroys several houses.

A landslide crashed in a residential area near the Norwegian capital, injuring nine people and destroying several homes, authorities said.

Some 200 people were evacuated on Wednesday amid fears of further landslides.

Norwegian police were alerted at 4 a.m. (03:00 GMT) to the slip in the village of Ask, in the municipality of Gjerdrum, about 20 km north of Oslo.

Photos of the area showed at least eight destroyed homes. About 40 ambulances were dispatched to the scene and evacuation was underway as officials said there was a risk of further landslides.

Police spokesman Roger Pettersen told Norwegian state broadcaster NRK that no one has been reported missing, but authorities could not rule out the possibility that people are still in buildings. collapsed.

“Clean-up work is underway,” he said.

None of the injured were reportedly seriously injured.

“It hurts to see how the forces of nature have ravaged Gjerdrum. My thoughts are with everyone who was affected by the landslide. It is now important that the emergency services do their job, ”Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg tweeted.

The area where Ask is located is known to have a lot of so-called fast clay, a form of clay that can change from solid to liquid form. Previous landslides have been reported in the area.