Landmark G7 deal promises 870 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, half of which by end of 2021

“Equitable access to COVID-19[female[feminine Vaccines represent the clearest way out of this pandemic for all of us, including children, and the commitments announced by the members of the G7… are an important step in this direction ”, the executive director of the United Nations Fund for childhood (Unicef), Henrietta Fore, said in a declaration.

Building on the momentum of the G20 Global Health Summit and the Gavi COVAX AMC Summit, in a historic agreement G7 summit – underway in Cornwall, UK – world leaders have made the pledge, aiming to deliver at least half by the end of 2021

Secretary General António Guterres had previously mentionned that despite “unequal and very unfair” access to vaccines, “it is in everyone’s interest that everyone gets vaccinated as soon as possible”.

G-7 leaders also reaffirmed their support for the UN-led equitable vaccine distribution initiativeCOVAX, calling it “the main route for providing vaccines to the poorest countries”.

Quick action, please

the COVAX The alliance, meanwhile, praised the G7’s commitment, including its continued support for exporting in significant proportions and promoting voluntary licensing and global nonprofit production.

Partners look forward to “seeing the doses arrive in countries” as soon as possible.

COVAX will work with the G7 and other countries that have stepped up to share doses as quickly and fairly as possible to help resolve short-term supply constraints that are currently impacting the global response to COVID-19 and minimize the prospect of future lethal variants.

“We have taken a dark step in this pandemic: there are already more deaths from COVID-19 in 2021 than during all of last year,” lamented Ms. Fore. “Without urgent action, this devastation will continue.”

Align interests

Noting the need for an “acceleration”, both in the quantity and pace of supply, the senior UNICEF official testified that when it comes to ending the COVID-19 pandemic , “Our best interests and our best natures align. This crisis will not be over until it is over for everyone. ”

The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pointed out that many countries are facing an increase in cases without vaccines.

“We are in the race of our lives, but it is not a fair race, and most countries have barely left the starting line,” he said. mentionned.

While acknowledging the generous announcements of vaccine donations, he stressed that “we need more and we need it faster”.

The time of the essential

As many high-income countries begin to consider life after immunization, the future of low-income countries looks rather bleak.

“We are particularly concerned about the outbreaks in South America, Asia and Africa,” said the head of UNICEF.

Additionally, as the pandemic rages on, the virus mutates and produces new variants that could potentially threaten the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

“Giving doses now is a smart policy that speaks to the best of our collective interests,” she continued, adding that in addition to vaccine promises, “distribution and preparation require clear timelines” as to when. where they will be available, especially in countries with poor health infrastructure. .

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of children, affecting all aspects of their lives: their health, education, protection and future prosperity. Today more than ever, what we do today will have a significant and lasting impact on our collective tomorrow. There is no time to waste, ”she concluded.

Explanations

The G7 is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, United Kingdom and United States.

COVAX was set up by the WHO, GAVI the vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). This is part of the access to COVID-19 tools (ACT) Accelerator to equitably deliver COVID-19 diagnostics, treatment and vaccines to all people in the world, regardless of wealth.