Lake Chad Basin: The fight against terrorism, a “litmus test” on the greatest challenges of our time

Lives are lost every day to terrorist attacks, millions of people are displaced and health care remains inaccessible, even though COVID-19[feminine la pandémie continue de faire rage.

“La lutte contre le terrorisme est l’un des plus grands défis de notre temps, et la manière dont la communauté internationale réagit et s’attaque à ses causes profondes représente un test décisif », a déclaré le Secrétaire général adjoint aux opérations de paix, Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

La lutte contre le terrorisme est l’un des plus grands défis de notre temps – chef du maintien de la paix de l’ONU

Repoussant

Décrivant les efforts pour repousser les menaces terroristes, il a cité comme une réalisation importante, la formation de la force conjointe des pays du Groupe des cinq (G5) du Sahel – comprenant le Burkina Faso, le Tchad, le Mali, la Mauritanie et le Niger.

Depuis son déploiement en 2017, la Force a de plus en plus démontré sa capacité à répondre aux attaques contre les civils.

Cependant, M. Laxroix a souligné qu’il se trouve maintenant à la croisée des chemins, nécessitant un financement plus prévisible pour faire face à une série de défis – y compris le terrorisme, la faible sécurité aux frontières et le trafic de personnes, de drogues et d’armes – qui affectent tous les femmes le plus durement.

UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, briefs the Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa.

Support grassroots women’s groups

Against a backdrop of pervasive rights violations and extremist violence, women’s organizations respond with solutions based on dialogue and empowerment, according to Fatimata Ouilma Sinare, President of the Burkina Faso section of the Network on Peace and Security for Women in the ECOWAS region (Economic Community of West African States).

She described a large-scale security crisis that disproportionately affects women in the region and called for support from the international community.

Women in crisis

The Lake Chad Basin and Sahel regions have seen increasing rates of terrorist violence in recent years, including devastating attacks on civilians.

Women in these regions also suffer from high rates of harmful practices., such as early and forced marriages, female genital mutilation and increased recruitment by armed groups.

Additionally, Ms. Sinare briefed the Council on widespread reports of sexual abuse and rape, as well as the severe under-representation of women in decision-making roles that could help improve policy outcomes.

Community level support

To address these serious concerns, various women’s groups in the region are proposing solutions to address violent extremism and multiple forms of violence at the community level.

However, Ms Sinare pointed out that crucial grassroots civil organizations remain severely underfunded and require technical and financial support to have a long-term impact.

Other recommendations noted that regional and international efforts should focus on fostering dialogue between armed groups and state and regional authorities in order to stem the relentless violence.

Support is also needed to improve the quality of health and education services and strengthen conflict prevention activities.