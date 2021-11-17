World
Lahore: ‘Find solution’, say locals as smog blankets Pakistan’s Lahore – Times of India
LAHORE: The Pakistani city of Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world by an air quality monitor on Wednesday, as residents choked by acrid smog pleaded with authorities to take action.
Lahore had an air quality rating of 348, well above the dangerous level of 300, according to IQAir, the Swiss tech company that operates the AirVisual surveillance platform.
“The children are suffering from respiratory illnesses … for God’s sake, find a solution,” worker Muhammad Saeed told AFP.
Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of substandard diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crops and colder winter temperatures melt into clouds of stagnant smog.
Lahore, a bustling megalopolis of over 11 million people in the Punjab province near the border with India, consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.
In recent years, locals have built their own air purifiers and sued government officials in a desperate attempt to clean the air – but authorities have been slow to act, blaming India for smog or claiming that the numbers are exaggerated.
“We are poor people, we cannot even pay the expenses of a doctor”, trader Ikram Ahmed told AFP.
“We can only implore them to control the pollution. I am not a literate person, but I have read that Lahore has the worst air quality and then comes Delhi to India. If it continues like this, we will die. . ”
“I used to come (for a walk) with my kids but now I don’t bring them with me anymore,” said Saeed, the worker.
“There are factories and small industries operating here, either moving them elsewhere, giving them compensation, or providing them with modern technology, so that we can get rid of this smog.”
Lahore had an air quality rating of 348, well above the dangerous level of 300, according to IQAir, the Swiss tech company that operates the AirVisual surveillance platform.
“The children are suffering from respiratory illnesses … for God’s sake, find a solution,” worker Muhammad Saeed told AFP.
Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of substandard diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crops and colder winter temperatures melt into clouds of stagnant smog.
Lahore, a bustling megalopolis of over 11 million people in the Punjab province near the border with India, consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.
In recent years, locals have built their own air purifiers and sued government officials in a desperate attempt to clean the air – but authorities have been slow to act, blaming India for smog or claiming that the numbers are exaggerated.
“We are poor people, we cannot even pay the expenses of a doctor”, trader Ikram Ahmed told AFP.
“We can only implore them to control the pollution. I am not a literate person, but I have read that Lahore has the worst air quality and then comes Delhi to India. If it continues like this, we will die. . ”
“I used to come (for a walk) with my kids but now I don’t bring them with me anymore,” said Saeed, the worker.
“There are factories and small industries operating here, either moving them elsewhere, giving them compensation, or providing them with modern technology, so that we can get rid of this smog.”