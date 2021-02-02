World
Lack of vaccines forces EU to change injection strategy – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Monday that a shortfall in deliveries from Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca had forced it to recalibrate its early vaccination strategy against the coronavirus.
The Chief Health Officer of the Commission, Sandra Gallina, told MPs that the company was able to guarantee just 25 percent of the more than 100 million doses promised and that this was “a real problem” for the 27 EU countries.
“AstraZeneca was going to be the mass vaccine for the first trimester,” she said, referring to the first three months of 2021.
“The fact that AstraZeneca is not there in the quantities stipulated in the Contract is quite problematic for all member states. ”
Gallina added that the Commission is now looking to vaccines made by BioNTech / Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to fill the void.
“There will be a lot more quantities in the second quarter because there will be a new contract that will come into effect.
“So we will not only have BioNTech and Moderna but we will have BioNTech with a new contract, so it’s double the quantities.”
His comments highlighted the tension between AstraZeneca and Brussels since the company unexpectedly announced on January 22 that it would not meet its scheduled deliveries.
The CEO of the company claimed that AstraZeneca had only promised “best efforts” to honor his contract.
But Gallina said that warning did not apply to the production and storage of doses in the lead-up to the vaccine’s authorization on Friday.
“The timetables are totally binding when it comes to the vaccine order form between the MS and the company. So I don’t see a lot of your best efforts there,” she said.
She alluded to EU suspicions that AstraZeneca had routed part of its production destined for the block to Britain, with which it had a separate supply contract, stressing that “audits” were underway.
Gallina noted that under EU contracts with vaccine manufacturers, “we have the option of either receiving the material or receiving … the amounts we have paid”.
The European Commission has allocated 336 million euros ($ 405 million) to AstraZeneca, although not all that amount was paid as part of it is dependent on delivery.
“I don’t get the vaccine, you don’t get the payment from the Commission,” Gallina summed up.
She noted that the new mRNA technology used in the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine and another similar one from Moderna had shown “impressive” levels of efficacy of over 90 percent in immunization against. Covid.
AstraZeneca, which uses the adenovirus technique, is 60% effective, according to clinical data analyzed by the European Medicines Agency.
Gallina said the production of BioNTech / Pfizer doses could be increased using facilities from other pharmaceutical companies, for example those offered by the French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine offering has encountered obstacles.
“Manufacturing is really when we have a strain problem for vaccines,” Gallina said.
But she stressed that “the problem will not be having the vaccines, the problem will be the vaccination … We need to see quickly how we can speed up the vaccination once the vaccines are there.”
The Chief Health Officer of the Commission, Sandra Gallina, told MPs that the company was able to guarantee just 25 percent of the more than 100 million doses promised and that this was “a real problem” for the 27 EU countries.
“AstraZeneca was going to be the mass vaccine for the first trimester,” she said, referring to the first three months of 2021.
“The fact that AstraZeneca is not there in the quantities stipulated in the Contract is quite problematic for all member states. ”
Gallina added that the Commission is now looking to vaccines made by BioNTech / Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to fill the void.
“There will be a lot more quantities in the second quarter because there will be a new contract that will come into effect.
“So we will not only have BioNTech and Moderna but we will have BioNTech with a new contract, so it’s double the quantities.”
His comments highlighted the tension between AstraZeneca and Brussels since the company unexpectedly announced on January 22 that it would not meet its scheduled deliveries.
The CEO of the company claimed that AstraZeneca had only promised “best efforts” to honor his contract.
But Gallina said that warning did not apply to the production and storage of doses in the lead-up to the vaccine’s authorization on Friday.
“The timetables are totally binding when it comes to the vaccine order form between the MS and the company. So I don’t see a lot of your best efforts there,” she said.
She alluded to EU suspicions that AstraZeneca had routed part of its production destined for the block to Britain, with which it had a separate supply contract, stressing that “audits” were underway.
Gallina noted that under EU contracts with vaccine manufacturers, “we have the option of either receiving the material or receiving … the amounts we have paid”.
The European Commission has allocated 336 million euros ($ 405 million) to AstraZeneca, although not all that amount was paid as part of it is dependent on delivery.
“I don’t get the vaccine, you don’t get the payment from the Commission,” Gallina summed up.
She noted that the new mRNA technology used in the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine and another similar one from Moderna had shown “impressive” levels of efficacy of over 90 percent in immunization against. Covid.
AstraZeneca, which uses the adenovirus technique, is 60% effective, according to clinical data analyzed by the European Medicines Agency.
Gallina said the production of BioNTech / Pfizer doses could be increased using facilities from other pharmaceutical companies, for example those offered by the French company Sanofi, whose own vaccine offering has encountered obstacles.
“Manufacturing is really when we have a strain problem for vaccines,” Gallina said.
But she stressed that “the problem will not be having the vaccines, the problem will be the vaccination … We need to see quickly how we can speed up the vaccination once the vaccines are there.”
Source link