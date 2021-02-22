Lack of data in Africa: measuring the cost of not counting the dead

Feet in a morgue

Only eight out of more than 50 African countries have a mandatory death registration system, according to a BBC survey.

This is not only a failure of the state to recognize individual tragedies, but it has enormous implications for the development of government policy.

All but two of the countries in Europe – Albania and Monaco – have a universal death registration system, and in Asia just over half, according to the UN data analysis.

But in Africa, it is only Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, Algeria, Cape Verde, São Tomé and Príncipe, Seychelles and Mauritius that have what are called state systems. Civilian functional, mandatory and universal – called CRVS systems – that record deaths.

All the countries studied by the BBC, together with researchers from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), have some sort of death registration.

But it is often on paper and is not available in a shareable digital form. The information can be used in a local area but cannot calculate trends in mortality at the national level.

In the wake of the Ebola outbreak, and now Covid-19, having a clear picture of who is dying, from what and where, is crucial when it comes to allocating resources and funding.

It also has implications for monitoring maternal and infant mortality, as there are children whose births and premature deaths go unrecorded.

This not only deprives them of a “right to an identity,” in the words of William Muhwava – the head of demography at the Addis Ababa-based ECA – it also means that the lessons are not being learned.

“To help the living we have to count the dead,” United Nations Population Fund demographer Romesh Silva told the BBC.

Those who do not appear on the registers are often the poorest and socially excluded, he adds, and the lack of information about their deaths means that measures to address the causes are sometimes not taken.

“Despite the investments, CRVS systems remain dysfunctional, forcing governments to rely on surveys … which, at the time of publication, are already outdated,” says Irina Dincu, of the Center of Excellence for CRVS Systems. .

South Africa has highest Covid death toll in Africa – official figures show

As for the coronavirus, there are fears that its true extent in some countries is not fully understood.

It has been widely reported that the death toll from Covid-19 in Africa is much lower than in other parts of the world.

Expertise in fighting epidemics, a rapid response in some countries, the relatively young population and cross-immunity to other coronaviruses are all said to have had an impact.

But scientists say it’s impossible in most countries to calculate a key indicator of the pandemic’s fallout – known as “excess deaths” – due to the lack of CRVS systems.

Measuring the number of deaths from Covid-19

Excess deaths is a measure that compares actual deaths over a period of time with the number of deaths expected over the same period in previous years. But it relies on the complete registration of deaths.

Looking at the additional deaths gives some idea of ​​the overall loss of life caused directly by Covid-19.

It also shows deaths caused indirectly by the pandemic due to factors such as overburdened health systems, fear of going to hospital and an economic recession.

A Lancet study in 118 low- and middle-income countries estimated that the continued disruption of health systems from Covid-19 could lead to 1,157,000 additional child deaths and 56,700 additional maternal deaths.

South Africa and Egypt are among the eight countries that have functional death registers, so it is possible to calculate the additional deaths in both countries, and the results are revealing.

Graph showing excess mortality in South Africa

By early February, South Africa had recorded nearly 138,000 additional deaths since the start of the pandemic, nearly three times the official figure given for deaths from Covid-19.

To break it down: 46,200 of these people have been officially recorded as having died from the coronavirus and there are death certificates to prove it.

This means that the other 91,500 were either undiagnosed, or died of indirect consequences of the pandemic, such as delayed cancer treatment or fear of going to hospital.

At the height of the pandemic at the end of last July, South Africa experienced 54% more deaths than expected for this period.

Although when the lockdown was first imposed, fewer deaths were recorded than usual, possibly due to fewer cases of alcohol-related violence and traffic accidents.

Graph showing excessive deaths in Egypt

Thanks to the Egyptian registration system, it is possible to calculate that there were more than 68,000 additional deaths between May and August of last year.

In June, the number of recorded deaths was almost double what is usually expected.

On average, official Covid-19 deaths accounted for less than 10% of these additional losses.

But for most countries on the continent, there is no way to draw such conclusions, because the data is so scarce.

In 14 countries, a maximum of only one in 10 deaths is recorded, including Nigeria, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon.

More than half of countries in sub-Saharan Africa keep only handwritten death registers.

Some states, like Eritrea and Burundi, have no legal obligation to register or collate deaths.

Eritrea has only recorded seven deaths from Covid-19 to date and Burundi only three, although there has been speculation that the virus was a contributing factor in the unexpected death of the former president from Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza, last year.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, recorded just 10% of all deaths in 2017.

The pandemic has also “paralyzed all civil registration activities” in the country, which were not considered an essential service, according to a UN report in April 2020.

This could explain why the number of Covid-19 deaths per million inhabitants remains relatively low there.

Nigeria has recorded nine Covid-19-related deaths per million, compared to 309 on the global average.

Meanwhile, South Africa has recorded 808 Covid-19 deaths per million and Tunisia 638 – the two highest in Africa.

But it’s important to take into account that these countries have good records that record most deaths – 92% and 95% of the population, respectively.

What do we do?

Many countries are making progress in closing the data gap.

The Central African Republic (CAR) has one of the worst performing CRVS systems on the continent after years of ongoing conflict.

In 2017, only 2% of estimated deaths were recorded in the country. Twice as many deaths of men have been recorded as women – and only in the capital, Bangui, and its periphery.

Elvis Franck Matkoss, head of the statistics department at the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, told the BBC that “the government attaches particular importance to CRVS and its fundamental role in promoting good governance “.

He added that CAR is making great efforts to improve its coverage by 2% by modernizing registration centers and creating a more centralized system.

Mr Matkoss said the government is also providing funds to help communities register their dead, as well as to promote free birth certificates for all children.

Senegal and Rwanda are both working with a US nonprofit, Vital Strategies, to collect historical mortality data that can be compared to deaths during the pandemic – using a method called ‘rapid mortality surveillance’ .

‘Verbal autopsies’

Five other countries – Togo, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Ghana – are working with the African Field Epidemiology Network to do the same.

Chad and Liberia are calling on community health workers to notify authorities of deaths outside of hospitals.

They use “verbal autopsies” – asking next of kin about the deceased – an inexpensive solution to understanding the main causes of death in a specific region.

Some countries use mobile technology to collect, manage and archive data on deaths.

In Rwanda and Mozambique, people can use smartphones to register deaths on an electronic system, allowing loved ones to report deaths while also social distancing.

In Uganda, the civil registry office implemented the mobile birth and death registration system at health centers and at community level.

Over the next decade, data scientists hope this kind of innovation will help more countries on the continent meet their goals for universal death registration.

The BBC’s research highlighted some of the problems and ECA’s Mr Muhwava said this had brought “to the fore the challenges CRVS systems in Africa face in documenting death events.”

