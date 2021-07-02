Labor retains seat in UK parliament, easing pressure on leader
LONDON – Britain’s opposition Labor Party on Friday won an unexpected but narrow victory in a battle for a free seat in Parliament that has been widely seen as a critical test for party leader Keir Starmer, who came under pressure for failing to revive the party’s fortunes.
Many expected the Tories to take the seat, which the Labor Party has held since 1997. And the victory will be a great relief for Mr Starmer, who came under criticism in May when his party lost a by-election in Hartlepool, another ancient stronghold in the north of England.
This result reinforced the idea that support for Labor had collapsed in the “red wall”, former industrial areas of England in which the Conservatives of Prime Minister Boris Johnson have made great inroads.
The results announced on Friday morning gave Labor candidate Kim Leadbeater a victory of just 323 votes over Conservative Party rival Ryan Stephenson after an acrimonious contest in Batley and Spen, one of Labor’s traditional seats in the northern England.
The by-election vote came on Thursday after a campaign marred by allegations of intimidation, including an episode in which Ms Leadbeater was aggressively heckled, and another after which police arrested a man on suspicion of assault in connection with an attack on Partisans of Labor.
Ms Leadbeater acknowledged that it had been “a grueling few weeks” but added: “I am absolutely delighted that the people of Batley and Spen have rejected the division and voted for Hope.
Labor fought to retain Batley and Spen, who were represented in Parliament by Mrs Leadbeater’s sister, Jo cox, until she was assassinated by a far-right activist in 2016.
Mrs. Leadbeater’s narrow path to victory was complicated. She was competing not only against the Tory candidate, Mr Stephenson, but also against George Galloway, a former lawmaker and veteran of the left-wing campaign who sought to deflect Labor support.
Although Labor resisted Mr Galloway’s challenge, its share of the vote in Batley and Spen was lower than in the 2019 general election.
Since the Brexit referendum in 2016, Mr Johnson’s Conservative Party has succeeded in winning over many Labor base voters in working-class communities in northern and central England.
Prior to the outcome in Batley and Spen, there had been speculation in the media that Mr. Starmer would be vulnerable to a leadership challenge if Ms. Leadbeater lost, as many expected.
Most analysts believed Mr Starmer would have been safe regardless of the outcome, as there is no credible alternative waiting behind the scenes. But the victory, however narrow it may be, will be particularly welcome news for the party leaders, because the competition could have been avoided.
The by-election was called in May when former Labor region lawmaker Tracy Brabin was elected to another West Yorkshire mayor post, forcing her to step down from parliament. Mr Starmer has been accused of mismanaging the situation and endangering the siege by allowing him to run for mayor.
Since taking the post of leader last year, Mr Starmer, a former attorney general, has tried to unite the party following its loss in the 2019 parliamentary elections under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn, its left-wing leader. at the time.
Critics of Mr Starmer accused him of lacking charisma and failing to come up with a convincing alternative political agenda to that of the Conservatives.
Its supporters called for patience and claimed the pandemic has made it difficult for the opposition to impress voters whose attention is focused on the government’s efforts to end Covid-19 restrictions.
In his election literature, Mr Galloway called on voters to abandon Labor to increase pressure on Mr Starmer and force him to quit his job.
When the tally was completed early Friday, Ms Leadbeater took 13,296 votes, Mr. Stephenson was in second place at 12,973 and Mr. Galloway in third with 8,264.
The Labor Party “won this election against all odds,” Mr Starmer said. “And we did it by showing that when we are true to our values - decency, honesty, determined to make life better – then Labor can win.”
Source link