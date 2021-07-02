Labor retains seat in UK parliament, easing pressure on leader

LONDON – Britain’s opposition Labor Party on Friday won an unexpected but narrow victory in a battle for a free seat in Parliament that has been widely seen as a critical test for party leader Keir Starmer, who came under pressure for failing to revive the party’s fortunes.

Many expected the Tories to take the seat, which the Labor Party has held since 1997. And the victory will be a great relief for Mr Starmer, who came under criticism in May when his party lost a by-election in Hartlepool, another ancient stronghold in the north of England.

This result reinforced the idea that support for Labor had collapsed in the “red wall”, former industrial areas of England in which the Conservatives of Prime Minister Boris Johnson have made great inroads.

The results announced on Friday morning gave Labor candidate Kim Leadbeater a victory of just 323 votes over Conservative Party rival Ryan Stephenson after an acrimonious contest in Batley and Spen, one of Labor’s traditional seats in the northern England.