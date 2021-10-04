La Palma volcano lava cascades as Spain pledges help

Lava flowing faster from Cumbre Vieja, the volcano that came back to life on September 19.

Glowing lava exploded into the air from the volcano of La Palma as the eruption gained strength, hours after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday evening that Spain would help rebuild the island, and added that it was safe for tourists.

Local media reported that the north side of the volcano collapsed on Sunday evening, causing lava flow to flow faster.

Cadena SER radio said the collapse formed a new lava flow that threatened several nearby towns.

“A marked increase in effusive activity has been observed in the last few minutes,” the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology, Involcan, said earlier on Twitter.

The volcano made a loud noise and lava exploded forcefully from its crater.

Making his third visit to La Palma, part of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean, since the eruption began on September 19, Sanchez said earlier on Sunday that the government would approve 206 million euros ($ 239 million ) funding aid this week.

“Next Tuesday, the cabinet will approve a very powerful set of measures [to assist in] areas such as rebuilding infrastructure, water supply, employment, agriculture, tourism and social benefits, ”he told a press conference.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano destroyed more than 900 buildings. About 6,000 people were evacuated from homes on the island out of a population of around 83,000.

“We are facing a stress test… because we don’t know when the volcano eruption will end,” Sanchez said.

“What residents need to know is that in the end, the Spanish government will be there to tackle the enormous task of rebuilding La Palma.”

The financial package is the second step of a plan approved last week. The first step saw the government announce aid of 10.5 million euros ($ 12.3 million) for immediate aid to those who had lost their homes.

Sanchez also encouraged tourists who were planning to visit La Palma not to be put off. Tourism is the main industry in the Canary Islands.

“I would like to let tourists know that it is a safe place, they can come and enjoy the island,” he said.