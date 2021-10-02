World
La Palma volcano eruption forces some residents to stay at home – Times of India
LA PALMA: the authorities told several thousand residents of Palm staying home due to deteriorating air quality as the erupting volcano on the Spanish island spat incandescent lava and thick clouds of black smoke.
Emergency services issued a lockdown order Friday night for people in The plains of Aridane and El Paso, two of the worst affected cities.
“The new lockdown is a consequence of weather conditions which prevent the dispersion of gases and keep them at low levels in the atmosphere,” emergency services said in a statement. They said the lockdown would affect around 3,500 people.
Those affected were ordered to keep their doors and windows closed and to turn off the heating and air conditioning to prevent outside air from entering.
Locks had already been ordered in the areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta, Marina Baja and La Condesa.
About 6,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19.
More than 800 buildings were destroyed on the island, which has around 83,000 inhabitants and is part of an archipelago of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic.
On Friday, lava escaped from a new vent that the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology described as a new “outbreak site”.
The volcano was experiencing “intense activity”, Miguel Angel Morcuende, director of the Singer response committee, said Friday at a press conference. But he also placed the eruption in the context of the island at large.
“Less than 8% of the island is affected by the volcano. The rest lead normal lives,” he said.
