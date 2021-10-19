World
La Palma evacuees see no end to ordeal after month of volcanic eruption – Times of India
LA PALMA, SPAIN: One month after the Cumbre Vieja Volcano broke out on the Spanish island of Palm Spewing lava and glowing ash, Culberta Cruz, her husband and their dog live in a small trailer in a parking lot and do not see the end of the ordeal in sight.
“I’m tired, so tired … but who are we to fight nature?” Said the 56-year-old hospital kitchen worker from an unfolded camping chair.
Her husband, banana farmer Tono Gonzalez, was pulling electrical cables and water hoses to connect to the vehicle, as their French Bulldog watched. The couple have been living in the small camper van for a month, constantly brushing volcanic ash of the vehicle.
“One day, it explodes over there, the other a vent opens here, it’s just anguish and living in fear, waiting and praying for it to stop erupting”, said Cruz. . “And it is a lot of sadness for those who have lost their homes.”
Incandescent lava flows have engulfed nearly 800 hectares (2,000 acres) of land, destroying around 2,000 buildings and numerous banana plantations since the eruption began on September 19. More than 6,000 people have had to leave their homes.
Volcanologists said they couldn’t predict how long the volcano would continue to expel molten magma.
After receiving the order to evacuate, Cruz and Gonzalez first stayed on a relative’s farm, then took the caravan to the parking lot where they were able to get fresh water and some electricity. . They are now looking to rent an apartment that accepts pets.
“We don’t know when it’s going to stop, that’s the problem. It’s nature and we have to face it, it’s bigger than us,” Gonzalez said.
Cruz added: “The future is to try to take away what we had and wait for it to end, then come back to the life we had before, although it will be more difficult.”
