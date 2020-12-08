La Niña weather phenomenon could endanger Colombia’s food security

Family in a flooded village on the banks of the Atrato River in Chocó, Colombia. Credit: Jesús Abad Colorado / IPS

NEW YORK, Dec. 8 (IPS) – After ten years without a strong La Niña weather phenomenon in Colombia, the climate model, associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, could create a void in food production and supply. Multilateral organizations, along with the Colombian government, are trying to implement measures to reduce the risk of malnutrition. Yet the population is already overwhelmed by a year of struggles that have exacerbated socio-economic differences.

Starting in March of this year with the COVID-19 pandemic and followed by Hurricane IOTA in November, Colombia saw its levels of malnutrition increase dramatically. The pandemic claimed more than 37,000 lives and a 6.4% increase in unemployment in October compared to the same month in 2019. (This percentage does not include informal workers – 47% of the population, according to the statistics department. of the DANE country).

“[The socio-economic crisis] is consistent with the worsening of the poverty situation as highlighted by the latest official figures – 35.7% of Colombian households were in poverty in 2019, already some 660,000 more than in 2018 ”, says Lorena Peña, coordinator communications from the World Food Program (WFP) in Bogota to IPS, to return to pre-pandemic figures.

These data points are likely to increase – particularly in La Guajira, Norte de Santander and Bolivar – as the country braces for the expected heavy rains caused by La Niña, which the Colombian Meteorological Institute (IDEAM) estimates. they will last until May of next year. .

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), La Niña is a cooling of ocean surface temperatures that generates winds and rains in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. In 2020-2021, the phenomenon is expected to be moderate to strong, as it was during the period 2010-2011. This time, La Niña left 300 dead and an equal number injured.

This year, the phenomenon could lead to landslides, flooding, disease and pests, say Jorge Mahecha, communications coordinator, and Martina Salvo, in charge of agricultural resilience, at the United Nations. Food and Agriculture (FAO) in Bogota. IPS.

A disadvantage in the nutritional achievements of Colombia

Over the past five years, Colombia has established itself as the leading middle-income country in sustainable agriculture and food nutrition, according to the Food sustainability index, developed by the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition and the Economist Intelligence Unit.

Colombia achieved the best performances in the use of land, air and water in the standings. It was the second, out of 23 counties, to tackle nutritional issues, such as undernutrition and hidden hunger, the report notes. It was also well above some of its peers, like Mexico, when it came to food nutrition indices.

The Colombian flag flying over San Felipe de Barajas Castle in Cartagena de Indias, Bolívar, Colombia

However, the pandemic has been a downside for Colombia. Before La Niña, WFP already estimated that 52.6% of the population had problems accessing food “including at least 3.5 million people in severe food insecurity,” WFP’s Peña told IPS. She added that food insecurity was more prevalent in Arauca, La Guajira, Norte de Santander and Bolivar.

Now that La Niña reaches Colombia, food security could deteriorate further, depending on the intensity of the weather regime.

“The La Niña phenomenon tends to be associated with heavy rains in Colombia, but that does not necessarily mean that crops will be damaged,” says Carmen González Romero, country manager for Colombia in ACToday (Adapting agriculture to Climate Today for Tomorrow ) project. The project is led by the International Research Institute, which is part of the Earth Institute at Columbia University. “If the intensity of the rain is high enough, yes, it could destroy them.”

The impact could be felt throughout the food production system. “On the one hand, heavy rains could destroy the crops of subsistence farmers. This would not only impact their access to food in the present, but also in the near future threatening their staple grain reserves, ”explains González Romero. “On the other hand, large producers, associated with a guild and higher technological capabilities, could also see their business in jeopardy. This would create a vicious cycle, the workers who work for them would lose their jobs and their income. Additionally, heavy rains could impact civilian infrastructure, limiting access to markets, which are essential for food security in the country. “

FAO predicts that among the crops affected by torrential rains are “pancoger crops such as plantain, corn, yuca, and beans. “Other crops that Colombia exports, such as cocoa and coffee, could also be affected by the changing weather forecasts, add Mahecha and Salvo of the FAO.

Farmers and institutions prepare for La Niña

The Colombian government, its meteorological institutions and farmers will soon have to face the consequences of La Niña.

Asked how farmers can prepare for weather conditions, González Romero responds: “Farmers need access to climate services to optimize crop management and resources.” She adds that their ability to prepare for weather conditions also depends on their economic resources and the time they have to prepare.

In addition, explains González Romero, there are financial instruments for climate risk transfers, such as index insurance, that could mitigate damage from adverse weather events, whether floods or droughts. “They do exist, but they are not widely available in Colombia or South America.”

At the institutional level, the government could create forecast-based financing systems that would trigger cash transfers to affected workers if droughts or floods damage their crops, González Romero notes.

Multilateral organizations are also preparing for La Niña as they continue to try to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic. To ensure that malnutrition is not widespread, FAO argues that food supply systems must be a priority. However, some roads became unusable, WFP’s Peña told IPS, adding that, for example, the transport of in-kind food to Alta Guajira was delayed in October.

The population expected to be affected by La Niña are the most vulnerable, FAO officials say, adding that the same sector has also suffered the most during the pandemic.

WFP mobilizes “transfers in cash to the extent possible, and in kind is also provided for areas where markets are not fully functional,” said the institution. They work in Arauca, Bolívar, Chocó, La Guajira and Norte de Santander, where food insecurity is widespread.

For its part, UNICEF is ready to provide nutritional supplements to children under five in sites where WFP provides food assistance.

As institutions and farmers try to tackle the possibility of La Niña, stakeholders fear that the weather phenomenon is exacerbating socio-economic differences already accentuated by the pandemic, especially in rural areas.

Still, it is difficult to predict the consequences of the phenomenon until it hits the country. “We have yet to see what La Niña brings,” González Romero concluded on a note of caution.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram