Kyrie Irving, after being excluded by team, defends his decision not to be vaccinated.

Kyrie Irving, the NBA star who was indefinitely prohibited to train or play with the Brooklyn Nets due to his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, spoke publicly Wednesday night for the first time since the team decided to hold him to the away from the field, saying his refusal was a matter of personal freedom.

“Do you think I really want to lose money?” Irving, who is expected to make around $ 40 million this season, said on his Instagram feed in a curvy monologue containing incorrect medical information. Over 90 percent of league players are vaccinated, a much higher proportion than the general population of the United States.

“Do you think I really want to give up my dream of chasing a championship?” Irving, 29, said. “Do you think I really want to quit my job?” Do you think I really want to stay home?

On Tuesday, the Nets said they had banned Irving from playing until he became “eligible to be a full participant.” New York City requires most teens and adults to have at least one vaccine to enter facilities such as sports arenas, and Irving did not train with the Nets in Brooklyn. Irving joined the Nets in 2019 as they formed a team of superstars including Kevin Durant and James Harden.