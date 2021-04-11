World
Kyrgyz vote on constitution strengthening presidential powers – Times of India
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan: voters Kyrgyzstan went to the polls on Sunday for a widely anticipated constitutional referendum to see the incumbent leader Sadyr JaparovHis powers have expanded while still allowing him to present himself a second time.
Japarov, a 52-year-old populist, dismissed political opponents since coming to power following an October political crisis in which he was released for the first time by partisans, starting a dizzying rise in leadership.
He confirmed his dominance by posting a landslide victory in a presidential election in January which also saw voters indicate a preference for the presidential regime over the parliamentary regime in a parallel vote, bolstering his drive to revise the law fundamental.
Two of his opponents on the ballot and a former prime minister were arrested in the weeks following the vote as Japarov and his allies tightened their control further.
The constitutional amendments proposed by the new leader promise a presidency in agreement with the poor Central Asian neighbors of Kyrgyzstan, ending a ten-year experiment with a mixed system.
Local critics have dubbed the draft document a “khanstitution” for its expansion of presidential appointing powers at the expense of parliament, which will be reduced from 120 to 90 lawmakers if the changes are passed.
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission have criticized the lack of “meaningful and inclusive public consultations and debates in parliament” before the Basic Law is presented to the people in a joint opinion published in March.
The two bodies have also raised fears “the role and the prerogatives too important of the President”.
President Vladimir Poutine Russia, a key ally, expressed support for the constitutional campaign in February when Japarov visited Moscow on his first overseas visit, saying he hoped it would bring stability to the country of 6 , 5 million inhabitants.
Japarov’s predecessor, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, became the third Kyrgyz president to step down during a political crisis since the country’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 last October.
If voters back the draft constitution, presidents, including Japarov, will again be able to run in consecutive elections, overturning the one-term limit imposed on leaders in a basic law overhaul in 2010.
This change was defended as a guarantee against the entrenchment after two revolutions in the space of five years, of authoritarian rulers and their powerful families.
Voting in the referendum began at 02:00 GMT and will end at 14:00 GMT with results expected shortly after polls close and a 30% turnout required to validate the election.
