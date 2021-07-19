Kurt Westergaard, 86, has died; His cartoon on Muhammad aroused outrage

Kurt Westergaard, the Danish cartoonist whose 2005 cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad wearing a bomb-shaped turban sparked violent protests from Muslims, sparked a massacre that left 12 people dead in the offices of a French satirical magazine and made he a target of assassins for the rest of his life, died Wednesday in Copenhagen. He was 86 years old.

His family announced his death to Danish media on Sunday. No specific cause has been given.

Mr Westergaard was one of 12 artists commissioned by Jyllands-Posten, a self-proclaimed center-right newspaper in Denmark, to draw Muhammad “as you see it”. The newspaper stated that “the Muhammad cartoons” as they have come to be known – although some depicted other figures – were not intended to be offensive but rather to be offensive. raise questions on self-censorship and the limits of criticism of Islam.

Mr Westergaard said that in drawing his cartoon he sought to underscore his point that some people were invoking the prophet to justify wanton violence. He later explained that the bearded man he represented, with a lit fuse sticking out of his turban, could have been any Islamic fundamentalist – not necessarily the founder of Islam.

Yet many Muslims were outraged because they believed that any image of the prophet, let alone a provocative image related to terrorism, is considered blasphemous.