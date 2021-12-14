Kremlin says Putin, Xi in discussion to highlight ‘aggressive’ US and NATO rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the “aggressive” language of the United States and NATO at their virtual meeting later this week, according to the Kremlin.

“The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense at the moment and requires discussions among allies,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to a Reuters report. “We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO and US side, and that requires a discussion between us and the Chinese.”

Peskov added that the two leaders will also discuss energy, trade and investment issues.

When the meeting was announcement Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Putin and Xi would discuss “views on major international and regional issues of mutual concern,” without specifying some issues.

The meeting comes as the two countries face increased outcry from the international community, from Russia for its military presence on the Ukrainian border and from China for its array of alleged human rights violations, particularly against Muslims. Uyghurs in the western region of Xinjiang.

Putin’s virtual meeting with Xi comes just a week after he met President Biden. During their virtual summit, the White House said Biden had warned Putin about a possible invasion of Ukraine and called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.