Kremlin says Joe Biden’s comments on Russia are ‘aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric’ – Times of India

MOSCOW: The Kremlin Friday outlines US President’s comments Joe biden the day before as “aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric“and said he would not tolerate any American ultimatum.
Biden on Thursday promised a new era of US foreign policy in his first diplomatic speech as president and said he told the president so Vladimir Poutine that the days of United States turning around to face what he called RussiaHis aggressive actions were over.
“It is a very aggressive and not very constructive rhetoric, to our great regret”, spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
He said the Kremlin hoped, however, that there could still be a useful dialogue between the two countries when their interests coincided.

