Kremlin enemy Navalny faces arrest as he returns to Russia – Times of India
MOSCOW: Arch Kremlin enemy Alexei Navalny returns to Russia from Germany on Sunday, risking arrest after authorities warned they would detain him for violating a sentence for alleged fraud.
The opposition leader, 44, returns to Moscow after spending several months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack that he said he was executed on the orders of the president Vladimir Poutine.
Navalny fell seriously ill on a flight over Siberia in August and was transported to Berlin by medical plane in an induced coma.
Western experts concluded that he was poisoned with a Soviet-designed nerve toxin Novichok.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement, and Russian investigators said there was no reason to launch an investigation into the attack.
Berlin said on Saturday it had responded to requests for legal assistance from Moscow and handed over transcripts of a German police interview with Navalny.
Airport Crowd Warning
The Russian Prison Service (FSIN) now claims Navalny could face a jail term on arrival in Moscow for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence he was convicted of fraud.
The FSIN said it would be “obliged” to detain Navalny.
The anti-corruption activist could also face criminal charges in an investigation launched by Russian investigators late last year, who say they have embezzled more than $ 4 million in donations.
Navalny and his allies see the measures as attempts to prevent his return and have encouraged supporters to come meet the opposition leader on Sunday evening when he lands at Vnukovo airport in Moscow.
More than 2,000 people said they were planning to attend a Facebook event.
Groups opposed to Navalny are also planning to run with a nationalist movement promising to welcome him with “zelyonka,” a bright green antiseptic solution commonly found in Russia.
Navalny had previously been attacked with the green dye which can take days to wash off.
For about a decade, Navalny has been the symbol of the Russian protest movement, having come to prominence as an anti-corruption blogger and leader of anti-government street rallies.
Navalny’s team posts surveys on YouTube into the wealth of Russia’s political elites, some of which garner millions of views, making them the targets of lawsuits, raids and jail time.
Moscow prosecutors on Friday warned against participating in the “public event” held at Vnukovo airport, saying it had not been allowed.
The airport told reporters it would not allow media to work inside citing coronavirus concerns.
Neither statement directly mentions Navalny – a common practice for Russian authorities and pro-Kremlin media to instead refer to him as “patient of Berlin” among other euphemisms.
Negative state media coverage – Navalny is ignored or receives negative coverage on state-controlled television, the main source of information for many Russians, making it difficult to support Navalny among ordinary citizens.
According to a poll released by the Independent Levada Center last year, only 20% of respondents said they approved of Navalny’s actions, while 50% disapproved of them.
Navalny was never elected. He came second in a 2013 Moscow mayoral vote, but was not allowed to run against Putin in the 2018 presidential elections.
Its allies are also frequently barred from standing for election.
In 2019, several Navalny allies were banned from running for Moscow city council, sparking mass rallies in the capital that lasted for several weeks.
With the state Duma elections of the country’s lower house in September, the protest feelings of the Russian opposition would be against the ruling United Russia party.
Observers say the Kremlin faces a choice on Sunday: let Navalny roam free and risk appearing weak, or arrest him in front of hundreds of people and cameras, sparking an outcry from the opposition.
“I have the feeling that the Kremlin is tired of these games,” analyst Tatyana Stanovaya told AFP. “The confrontation with Navalny has gone on for too long.”
