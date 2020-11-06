Kremlin denies reports Putin planned to resign amid health fears

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied a British media report claiming President Vladimir Putin intended to step down due to health concerns, assuring the Russian leader is in good health.

“No,” Peskov said in response to a question about whether the president planned to resign. “He is in excellent health,” Russian news agency TASS reported on Friday.

The statement came after The Sun reported, citing sources, that Putin was planning to quit next year after showing possible symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

According to the British tabloid, observers have studied recent footage where Putin’s leg appeared to be in constant motion as he appeared to be in pain while gripping the armrest of a chair. His fingers appeared to twitch as he held a cup believed to contain pain relievers, the newspaper said.

The report came after the lower house of the Russian legislature proposed a law it could offer former Russian presidents immunity from criminal prosecution during their lifetimes, and not just during their tenure.

The bill, posted on a government website, is one of many bills introduced as a result of constitutional reforms that, among other things, allow Putin to run again at the end of his term in 2024.

The new bill would also make it more difficult to revoke the extended immunity of former presidents.

It would require the upper house of parliament to vote by an overwhelming majority to remove it based on the lower house’s accusations that the president had committed treason or other serious crime.

The bill will become law if the lower house votes to approve it in three readings, the upper house supports it and Putin then signs it.

Putin was first elected President of Russia in 2000. He has served longer than any Russian or Soviet politician since the early 1950s – and could be well on the way to being the one of the oldest leaders of his country.