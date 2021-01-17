World
Kremlin critic Navalny lands in Russia and returns home despite threat of arrest – Times of India
MOSCOW: Kremlin critical Alexei Navalny come home Russia Sunday, despite the Russian authorities’ declared desire to arrest him and potentially imprison him for years, his plane from Berlin landing at another Moscow airport of the one to which he was to fly.
It was the first time Navalny had returned home since he was poisoned last summer. His plane was diverted to another Moscow airport at the last minute in an apparent effort by authorities to thwart journalists and supporters who greeted him.
His plane was supposed to arrive at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, but landed at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow instead. The flight was operated by Russian airline Pobeda, owned by state-controlled Aeroflot.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critics, was airlifted to Berlin in August last year for emergency medical treatment after being poisoned with what German tests showed to be a Novichok nerve agent.
“This is the best moment of the last five months,” he told reporters after taking a plane in the German capital to Moscow. “I feel good. Finally, I’m going back to my hometown.”
He announced his decision to return from Germany Wednesday, and a day later, the Moscow Prison Service said it would do anything to arrest her when he returned, accusing him of flouting the terms of a suspended prison sentence for embezzlement, a case of 2014 which, according to him, was forged from nothing.
The 44-year-old, who boarded at the last minute from a car sitting on the tarmac, thus avoiding other passengers, shed light on the risk of returning home.
He said he didn’t think he would be arrested, calling himself innocent.
“What do I need to be afraid of? What bad thing can happen to me in Russia?” he added. “I feel like a Russian citizen who has every right to return,” he added.
He was accompanied by his wife Yulia, his spokesperson and his lawyer.
Navalny, who hopes to succeed in the parliamentary elections in September, faces potential problems in three other criminal cases, which he says are all politically motivated.
CONUNDRUM FOR KREMLIN
His return poses an enigma for the Kremlin: imprison him and risk Western demonstrations and punitive actions by turning him into a political martyr. Or do nothing and risk appearing weak in the eyes of Kremlin extremists.
The opposition politician, who says he has almost fully recovered, says Putin was the cause of his poisoning. The Kremlin denies any involvement, says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned and is free to return to Russia.
Navalny says the Kremlin is afraid of him. The Kremlin, which calls him only the “Berlin patient,” doesn’t care. Putin’s allies cite opinion polls showing Russian leader far more popular than Navalny, which they call a blogger rather than a politician.
Before the news broke the plane was diverted to another airport, some of its supporters gathered at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow despite extremely cold weather of less than 20 degrees Celsius and more than 4,500 new cases of coronavirus a day in the Russian capital.
Riot police carried out several detentions at the airport and evacuated a crowd of people who were waiting Navalny land, Reuters reporters saw.
There was a heavy police presence at the airport with dozens of police trucks.
Before Sunday, at least 2,000 people used a Facebook page to say they were planning to be there, and 6,000 more expressed interest.
The Moscow prosecutor’s office, which says it has officially warned 15 pro Navalny organizers, said the event was illegal because it had not been sanctioned by the authorities.
