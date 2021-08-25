Kremlin critic Navalny gives first interview from prison camp

Navalny says he is forced to watch state television in prison and denounces “snitch culture” and constant control.

Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny gave his first interview from prison, comparing it to a Chinese labor camp and saying he is forced to watch eight hours of state television and propaganda films a day.

The 45-year-old Russian opposition figure told The New York Times in an interview published Wednesday that the days of hard work in the Soviet gulags are over – replaced by what he called the “psychological violence” of washing up. brain and propaganda.

Navalny is being held in a maximum security penal colony in Pokrov, 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow.

“You can imagine tattooed muscular men with steel teeth fighting with a knife for the best bed by the window,” Navalny said in the interview.

“You have to imagine something like a Chinese labor camp, where everyone is walking online and video cameras are hung everywhere. There is constant monitoring and a culture of the snitch.

He said the guards watched them as they watched hours of state propaganda, not allowing them to read or write and waking inmates if they fell asleep.

But Navalny remained optimistic about the future of Vladimir Putin’s reign, insisting it would end someday.

“Sooner or later this mistake will be corrected and Russia will move on to a democratic and European path of development. Simply because that’s what people want, ”he said.

He also reiterated criticism from the United States and European governments for the sanctions against Russia, which he said harms the Russian people rather than those in power.

He said he was not assaulted by any fellow inmate and even described “having fun” making snacks with them.

Imprisonment

Navalny has not been silent since his imprisonment in March, posting a letter from prison and also managing several social media posts, but the interview with The Times was the first since his imprisonment.

A total of 54 handwritten pages containing Nawalny’s answers are said to have reached reporters. His press spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, confirmed on Twitter that this was the first interview since his detention.

Western intelligence agencies have assessed with “great confidence” that FSB agents poisoned Navalny with the nerve agent Novichok last year.

The dissident was flown to Germany for treatment, but defiantly returned to Russia in January, before being arrested and sent to the penal colony.

According to the verdict of the court case against him, he violated parole requirements in Russia while in Germany. The conviction has been widely criticized internationally as politically motivated.

The Kremlin has denied poisoning Navalny and has maintained that his prison term is not political.

This month he was charged with new crimes that could extend his prison term by three years. If found guilty, he could not be released until after 2024, when Russia is due to hold a presidential election.

His movement faced unprecedented pressure ahead of the September parliamentary elections in Russia, in which Putin’s United Russia party is expected to fight.