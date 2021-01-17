Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny set to return to Russia despite threat of arrest

* Navalny is expected to arrive in Moscow on Sunday evening

* Supporters, opponents expected to meet him

* He may be arrested immediately upon arrival

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW, Jan. 17 (Reuters) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due to return to Russia on Sunday for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite authorities’ declared desire to arrest him and kill him. ‘potentially imprison for years.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent inside critics, announced his decision to return from Germany on Wednesday, saying he missed Moscow and was not interested in what he called new criminal cases fabricated against him.

A day later, the prison service in the Russian capital said it would do anything to arrest him on his return, accusing him of flouting the terms of a suspended prison sentence for embezzlement, a case of 2014 which, according to him, was forged from scratch.

Navalny, who hopes to succeed in the legislative elections in September, also faces potential problems in three other criminal cases, which he says are all politically motivated.

His return poses an enigma for the Kremlin: imprison him and risk Western demonstrations and punitive actions by turning him into a political martyr. Or do nothing and risk appearing weak in the eyes of Kremlin extremists.

Navalny, 44, is expected to fly from Berlin, where he was flown in August for emergency medical treatment after being poisoned with what German tests have shown to be a Novichok nerve agent, and arrive in Moscow on Sunday at 4:20 p.m. GMT.

The opposition politician, who says he has almost fully recovered, says Putin was the cause of his poisoning. The Kremlin denies any involvement, says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned and is free to return to Russia.

Navalny says the Kremlin is afraid of him. The Kremlin, which calls him only the “Berlin patient,” doesn’t care. Putin’s allies point to opinion polls that show the Russian leader is far more popular than Navalny, whom they call a blogger rather than a politician.

The story continues

SUPPORTERS PLAN FOR SALUTE LA NAVALNY

Navalny has announced that he will be taking a flight operated by Russian state-controlled Aeroflot-owned airline Pobeda.

His supporters plan to meet him at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow despite forecasts of extremely cold weather of minus 17 degrees Celsius (1 Fahrenheit) and more than 4,500 new cases of coronavirus a day in the Russian capital.

So far, at least 2,000 people have used a Facebook page to say they plan to be there, and another 6,000 have expressed interest. Pro-Kremlin activists are also expected to show up.

The Moscow prosecutor’s office, which says it has officially warned 15 pro-Navalny organizers, said the event was illegal because it was not sanctioned by authorities. This means that those who show up could be detained, fined or jailed.

Citing COVID-19 restrictions, the airport said it would not allow media to enter.

A Moscow court on Saturday ordered Navalny ally Pavel Zelensky to be remanded in custody on charges of extremism he denies.

On the eve of his return, Navalny took to Facebook to thank the Germans for what he described as their friendly hospitality shattering stereotypes over the past five months.

“Thank you friends!” He wrote in German.

(Report by Andrew Osborn edited by Frances Kerry)