Kosovo war crimes suspect slams ‘Gestapo’ tribunal as trial opens

Salih Mustafa is accused of crimes committed while Albanian KLA rebels fought to separate from Serbia.

The first case before a special tribunal investigating the crimes of the 1998-1999 Kosovo independence conflict begins in The Hague with the war crimes trial of a former rebel leader accused of murder and torture.

Salih Mustafa is charged with war crimes of arbitrary detention, cruel treatment, torture of at least six people and the murder of one person in a detention center in Zllash, Kosovo, in April 1999. The victims were accused by KLA fighters of collaborating with the Serbs or not supporting the KLA, according to its indictment.

His trial opened on Wednesday with the president of the specialized chambers of Kosovo, Mappie Veldt-Foglia, who gave the history of the legal proceedings before the charges against Mustafa were read.

“I am not guilty of any of the charges brought before me by this Gestapo office,” Mustafa, 49, said at the start of his trial, comparing the war crimes tribunal to the secret police of the ‘Nazi Germany.

He wore a red T-shirt in court and listened to a simultaneous translation of the proceedings with headphones held over his left ear.

Mustafa was arrested a year ago in Kosovo and sent to the Netherlands to stand trial by the EU-backed specialist chambers in Kosovo.

Prosecutors make an opening statement lasting up to three hours.

They said Mustafa and his men “brutalized and tortured” other Kosovar Albanians whom they accused of collaborating with the Serbs in Zllash, a village east of the capital Pristina.

“They were not enemies of Kosovo, they were not spies,” Senior Prosecutor Jack Smith told the court in his opening statement.

“Their only crime was to have political views different from those of the KLA and its senior leaders. “

The rooms

The trial is the first to open before the Hague-based tribunal, which operates under Kosovo law and has been set up to deal with allegations of war crimes committed while the Albanian Army rebels Kosovo Liberation Forces led a bloody conflict to separate from Serbia.

It was created six years ago, following a 2011 report by the Council of Europe, a human rights body, which included allegations that KLA fighters allegedly trafficked in human organs taken from prisoners and killed Serbs and other ethnic Albanians whom they considered to be collaborators.

Other former rebel commanders in custody awaiting trial is former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, who resigned his post last year to defend himself against war crimes charges in The Hague.

The tribunal is mandated to investigate and prosecute allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Kosovo, or related to the conflict in Kosovo, from 1998 to 2000.

Most of those who died in the Kosovo war were ethnic Albanians. A 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops ended the fighting.

Several Serbs have been prosecuted in a former United Nations war crimes tribunal for their role in the atrocities of the Kosovo war.

Mustafa is accused of personal involvement in arbitrary detention, cruel treatment and torture and of command responsibility for the murder. He is also charged with involvement in the four crimes as a member of a “joint criminal enterprise”.

The activities of the tribunal are very sensitive as the former rebel commanders still dominate political life in Kosovo and are treated by many as heroes.

“They can condemn Mustafa and the others 100 times, but for me they are the heroes who had the courage to stand up against Serbia,” Adem Idrizi, 65, retired from Pristina told AFP.

Others trusted the court to do its job.

“I believe international judges will establish the truth. I only believe the evidence, ”said Blerta Hyseni, 24, a law graduate.

International tensions over Kosovo persist to this day, with the United States and most Western countries recognizing Kosovo, while Belgrade and its allies, Russia and China, do not.