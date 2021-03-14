Kosovo opens embassy in Jerusalem, Israel

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) – The Kosovo Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that it has officially opened its embassy in Israel in the disputed city of Jerusalem.

A statement said the decision was taken after diplomatic relations with Israel were established on February 1 and a Kosovo-Serbia summit held at the White House in September.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora announces that the Kosovar Embassy in the State of Israel, headquartered in Jerusalem, has been officially opened,” the statement said.

The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East War and later annexed, as the capital of a future state.

Most of the international community does not recognize Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem and says competing claims to the city should be resolved through negotiations. Most of the international embassies are in Tel Aviv.

Kosovo becomes the first European and predominantly Muslim country to establish its embassy in Jerusalem, after the United States and Guatemala.

Kosovo’s decision was made when outgoing Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the White House in September with then-President Donald Trump.

“The placement of the state plaques and flag at the Kosovar Embassy in Israel reflects the Kosovo government’s commitment to honor the promise to establish the diplomatic mission in Jerusalem,” he said.

Prime Minister-designate Albin Kurti found himself in a difficult diplomatic position before taking office after pressure from Turkey, a close ally of the new Western Balkan country, to change its mind on the location of Jerusalem.

Kurti said that “The location of the embassy should be considered after checking documentation from the outgoing government.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned Kosovo that the move could damage future relations with his country.

Semini reported from Tirana, Albania.