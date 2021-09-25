Kosovo government offices targeted as tensions rise with Serbia

The Kosovo Prime Minister accuses Serbia of trying to “provoke a serious international conflict” after the attack on vehicle registration offices near the border.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused neighboring Serbia of trying to “provoke a serious international conflict” after the attack on two vehicle registration offices near their border.

The rise in tension early on Saturday came on the sixth day of ethnic Serb protests against the ethnic Albanian government’s decision to require drivers with Serbian license plates to put on temporary plates when entering the car. Kosovo.

A registry office was set on fire in the small town of Zubin Potok and another damaged in Zvecan, but there were no casualties, the prime minister said.

Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla wrote on Facebook that the fire that burned down the vehicle registration office in Zubin Potok was committed “by suspects in a criminal act with terrorist elements”.

Ethnic Kosovo Serbs have blocked the border between Kosovo and Serbia with trucks since Monday, furious that Kosovo has sent special police to match Serbia in a license plate move that is escalating tensions in the Balkans.

Kosovo now removes license plates from cars entering the country from Serbia, as Serbia does with plates from Kosovo. They both force the drivers to buy temporary plates.

Serbia does not recognize its former province of Kosovo as a separate nation and regards their mutual border only as a temporary border.

Kosovo Special Police officers are pictured as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs protest a government ban on entry of vehicles with Serbian license plates in Jarinje, Kosovo [Laura Hasani/Reuters]

Serbia has placed its troops in areas near Kosovo on higher alert. State television RTS reported on Saturday that Serbian military planes had flown over the border area twice during the day, drawing cheers from protesting Serbs.

Serbian army helicopters were also seen flying over the area on Friday, Boris Gagic of Al Jazeera reported.

“Individuals and groups, whose activities endanger the rule of law and public order, are attacking our state and disrupting our peace,” Kurti said on his Facebook account on Saturday.

“Serbia clearly encourages and supports them,” he added. “Serbia is abusing the citizens of Kosovo in order to provoke a serious international conflict. “

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Kosovo’s recent registration decision “criminal action”, and made the withdrawal of all Kosovo special police a condition of EU negotiations to resolve the dispute.

But after Saturday’s incidents, the Kosovo government did not appear ready to withdraw the special police.

“These criminal acts best illustrate what would have happened at the border crossings of Jarinje and Brnjak if special forces had not been sent there to guarantee public order and security,” wrote Svecla, the Minister of Justice. ‘Interior, on Facebook.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti shows temporary license plates in Kosovo and Serbia during parliamentary session in Pristina [AFP]

The European Union and the United States urged Kosovo and Serbia to immediately show restraint and refrain from any unilateral action.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani called on the world “not to ignore what is clearly (being) seen – a Russian-Serbian tendency to harm the European Union and NATO” by increasing tensions in the Balkans.

“It is time for the international community, and first and foremost the member states of the EU and NATO, to see such a danger and prevent the Vucic regime from achieving its goal of creating the ‘Serbian world’,” he said. she wrote on Facebook, while in New York at the United Nations General Assembly.

A bloody 1998-1999 crackdown by Serbian troops against Kosovo Albanian separatists ended after NATO intervention, and Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

It has been recognized by the United States and other Western countries, but not by Serbia and its allies, Russia and China.

Thousands of NATO-led peacekeepers, including US troops, remain deployed in Kosovo, trying to avoid lingering ethnic tensions between the Kosovo Albanian majority and the Kosovo Serb minority.