Kosovo: expectations high after elections, UN envoy to Security Council says

Zahir Tanin, Special Representative of the Secretary-General, reported on the results of the parliamentary elections on 14 February, in which the winning party, Vetëvendosje, obtained more than half of the votes, despite a high turnout.

SRSG Tanin at #UNSC: “The voters of #Kosovo have made their voices heard to break with the past, and I hope that the members of this Council will give their clear support to the achievement of a more peaceful and prosperous future in Kosovo and in the region. “ – UNMIK (United Nations Mission in Kosovo) (@UNMIKosovo) April 13, 2021

“The expectations expressed were for a change in the responsiveness of a government to the real hopes and needs of its constituents, for greater equality of opportunity, accountability and the rule of law. As a result, expectations across Kosovo will remain as high as the results ”, Mr. Tanin mentionned.

Towards a future transformation

Kosovo’s new government is headed by Prime Minister Albin Kurti, while Vjosa Osmani, a 38-year-old lawyer, has become the second woman to be appointed President. Women legislators, who now number 43, represent around 36% of parliament.

The new administration faces “great opportunities, alongside great challenges,” Tanin told the ambassadors.

“Opening the door to the future requires transformation and shifting priorities that are reflected in both words and deeds,” he said.

The UN has been in Kosovo since 1999, after the province broke away from Serbia.

Advancing aspirations

Mr. Tanin said he met Prime Minister Kurti on Monday “who assured me of his understanding of the strategic importance of advancing the dialogue with Belgrade”. Before the Council meeting, he met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, who reiterated the hope that the dialogue should intensify.

“I know, from my discussions in Pristina and Belgrade, that each party is aware of the importance of the quality of their relations to advance the aspirations of their constituents, to progress on the European path,” he said. -he declares. “Only meaningful and sincere dialogue and forward-looking policies will change these relationships and satisfy mutual interests.”

COVID-19 “ dramatic peak ”

Address the impact of COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, Tanin said Kosovo had experienced two “dramatic peaks of infections”. The first took place in November and the last, which started in March, is continuing.

“Although additional containment measures have been reintroduced, as of just last week, the moving average of new infections is at its highest point since the start of the pandemic,” he said.

As of Tuesday, there were more than 100,000 cases of the disease and more than 2,000 deaths, which he said is “one of the highest per capita.”

A vaccination campaign began at the end of March following the distribution of 24,000 doses by the COVAX solidarity initiative. Mr Tanin stressed the need for increased support “given the alarming infection rates and the spread of more virulent strains of the pathogen”.