Korea’s Risky Missile Measurement Competition Shows Lack of Faith in US

The perpetual stalemate between North Korea and South Korea reached crisis level on Wednesday, with liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in calling South Korea’s newest ballistic missile a “deterrent” against North Korean leaders. Korean and North Korean. Kim jong unThe leaping little sister with a strongly worded warning.

The exchange took place as North Korea and South Korea fired missiles in escalating tensions after the US envoy to North Korea met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts to discuss further attempts often futile relations with the North.

The Seoul missile test was a rare show of force that analysts said demonstrated the president’s “loss of confidence” in the ability of the United States to negotiate peace with the North.

Indeed, competing tests have shown the failure of a series of US presidents to strike viable deals with North Korea. At the very least, President Biden does not appear any more capable than Donald Trump, in three meetings with Kim Jong Un, of rolling back the North on its nuclear weapons and missiles. Biden, dating back to his days as vice president under President Obama, would also not be able to report any progress since Obama indulged in “strategic patience” with Kim Jong Il, of whom Kim Jong. One inherited power in 2011.

“North Korea is using US-South Korean military exercises and Seoul’s increase in military strength to justify its repeated violations of UN resolutions,” said Bruce Klingner, Korean expert at the Heritage Foundation, ” but Pyongyang has continued to increase its nuclear and missile forces despite Washington and Seoul having canceled and reduced many military exercises over the past three years. “

True, “North Korea has so far refrained from the large-scale provocations it has historically made in the first year of a new US or South Korean administration,” said Klingner, a former analyst. CIA, “but it only appears a matter of time before Pyongyang proceeds with another ICBM launch or nuclear test. Either would severely test US leadership in the region.

Moon, who has staked his prestige on achieving harmony with North Korea, strayed from his quest for reconciliation long enough to witness a test of the South’s newly developed submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Just as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un often ordered and witnessed missile tests, Moon was on site with his defense minister, Suh Wook, to observe the SLBM firing from a submarine. In a comment that sounded surprisingly similar to that of Kim Jong Un praising his own team for their successes, Moon praised those responsible for “securing defense capabilities.”

Moon ostensibly did not say who the missile would defend against, but Kim Jong Un’s little sister, Kim yo jong, still found that his words constituted a “slander” against the North in a “senseless” gesture likely to disrupt North-South relations.

By prompting his sister to make critical comments, Kim Jong Un has managed, as he has done in recent years, to distance himself somewhat from the acrimonious debate with Moon. There was no doubt, however, that his sister’s comments were yet another attempt to distance Moon from close defense ties with the United States.

Yo Jong seemed more concerned with Moon’s comments than the missile test, held hours after the North tested a few short-range missiles. The latest North Korean missile tests, revealed by the South Korean Defense Command, came three days after the north tested a new model cruise missile.

One analyst saw the North test as having multiple purposes.

“One of the goals is to respond to the recent SLBM tests in Seoul and demonstrate that North Korea does not intend to stand still as the Republic of Korea develops this new capability,” said Evans Revere, former American diplomat in Seoul. “Another is to show that the DPRK is doing exactly what Kim Jong Un said it would do earlier this year, which is to further develop its missile and nuclear weapons capabilities.”

Then, said Revere, “A third goal is to increase the sense of threat and urgency felt by the United States, South Korea and Japan as the three partners consult on how to bring Korea back. North at the negotiating table. By escalating the threat, Pyongyang seeks to force the three to increase any concessions they might be willing to pay North Korea.

Finally, he said, “Pyongyang also sets a milestone with Seoul to get the South to pressure the United States even more to relax sanctions and offer rewards and concessions to North Korea. North Korea has learned that there is almost no limit to the insults and threats that South Korea is willing to tolerate and is always ready to advocate with the United States to ease the pressure on Pyongyang.

Moon, who repeatedly sought reconciliation during his presidency by severely limiting joint exercises with US forces, said testing the new SLBM “would make people more relieved and proud,” according to the southern ministry. Korean Defense.

“The recent missile tests by North Korea and South Korea reflect not only the military competition between the two regimes, but also their efforts to increase deterrence of threats they perceive to come from Japan and China.” said David Straub, also a former senior US official. diplomat in Seoul. “In the case of South Korea, the tests are also a response to a loss of confidence in the United States as an ally after two decades of catastrophic American failures militarily (Afghanistan and Iraq), financially (the Great Recession), politically (the election of Trump as president) and socially (the inability of Americans to respond reasonably and effectively to a pandemic).

Moon’s office issued a statement claiming that the SLBM had “significant significance for defense capabilities responding to omnidirectional threats” – a turn of phrase intended to show that the missile was not intended for use only against Korea. North. In fact, according to the statement, as reported by South Korean News Agency Yonhap, the missile “will play an important role in establishing national self-defense and peace on the Korean Peninsula” – again an expression which could be interpreted to mean that the missile could perhaps be useful in defending the two Koreas and a united Korea.

The attempt to prove that Moon still hoped to re-establish dialogue with the North was not convincing, however, given that the North had just fired short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast. They have a range of around 500 miles, but Japanese defense officials said the missiles, unlike previous North Korean test fires, did not land in Japan’s “exclusive economic zone”.

Yet the test drew strong denunciation from Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as well as US and South Korean officials. Coming just after talks between US, Japanese and South Korean envoys, they appeared to be North Korea’s way of warning against trilateral cooperation.

US envoy Sung Kim was clearly just as interested in getting South Korea to coordinate with Japan against the North as he was in encouraging a resumption of dialogue, which abruptly ended after the abortive summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong. One in Hanoi in February 2019.

Faced with often strained relations with Japan, South Korea’s foreign ministry said it could agree on at least one thing: “the need to manage a stable situation.” NK News in Seoul quoted the ministry as saying it spoke of “deep cooperation measures to revive the peace process on the Korean Peninsula and agreed that dialogue and diplomacy are urgently needed to achieve full denuclearization.”

South Korea’s cautious response to talks with Japan and the United States has shown Seoul’s desire to somehow avoid controversy in the face of comments such as Kim Yo Jong’s. . “Kim has revived her blackmail,” said a former South Korean intelligence official. Just eight months into Moon’s presidency, he said, “nothing he does can change.”

