Korea’s ex-prosecutor wins opposition presidential ticket

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The former conservative South Korean prosecutor, who called for a stronger US security guarantee to neutralize North Korean nuclear threats, won the main party’s much contested nomination on Friday opposition for the presidential election next March.

Recent opinion polls have shown that Yoon Suk Yeol will be locked in a close race with Lee Jae-myung, the outspoken liberal candidate of the ruling party, who has pledged to adopt a policy of appeasement against the North Korea and adopt pragmatic diplomacy between Washington and Beijing.

The close race between the two candidates will likely further intensify the severe domestic polarization in South Korea as it faces growing North Korean nuclear threats, intense US-China rivalry and various economic problems.

A Yoon victory could lead South Korea to take steps to strengthen its military alliance with the United States while its ties with North Korea and China could deteriorate. If elected, Lee would push for closer ties with North Korea, but he might not be able to convince the country to abandon its nuclear program, perhaps sharing the legacy of his colleague from accommodating party and current president Moon Jae-in, whose only five-year term ends in May.

At the People Power Party convention on Friday, party officials announced that Yoon had garnered 47.8 percent of the votes cast by party members and citizens in general, beating main rival Hong Joon-pyo with 41, 5% and two other competitors.

“The government must be very scared and in bitter pain about my victory in the party primary,” Yoon said in a acceptance speech. “I will surely achieve a change of power … I will surely rebuild a new Republic of Korea.”

Yoon, 60, has spent most of his professional career as a prosecutor, but is new to partisan politics.

He was also previously Moon’s attorney general, who led the president’s controversial anti-corruption campaign that has largely focused on conservatives, including those aligned with the People Power Party. But Yoon was subsequently embroiled in high-profile political conflicts with Moon’s allies after some of his investigations targeted Moon’s associates.

Moon’s supporters have argued that Yoon’s investigations were politically motivated to elevate his own political stance or disrupt Moon’s efforts to reform the prosecution. Yoon denied these views, saying his investigations followed fair and equitable procedures.

The infighting sparked a national political storm, undermined Moon’s anti-corruption campaign, and bolstered Yoon’s popularity. He finally resigned the post of supreme prosecutor in March and joined the People Power Party in July.

Yoon has since pledged to work to end liberal rule, accusing the Moon government of “trampling on fairness and justice” while being “corrupt” and “anachronistic.”

Yoon’s opponents attacked him for his lack of security expertise and other major issues.

“Yoon himself has no background in foreign policy, but he does have a large pool of experienced advisers. The question is whether he will listen and judge different opinions among them, ”said Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

In September, Yoon said if elected, he would discuss with Washington to formulate procedures on the deployment of US nuclear weapons in an emergency and conduct related joint training to enhance the reliability of the security engagement. American “nuclear umbrella” offered to the allies.

But he then suggested he would oppose the United States reinstalling tactical nuclear weapons in South Korea, which it withdrew in the 1990s, as it would rob Seoul of its legitimacy to call for the denuclearization of the United States. North Korea. He said it would be “more realistic” to ask Washington to send submarines carrying nuclear missiles around the Korean peninsula as a deterrent against potential aggression from North Korea.

Yoon also said he would prepare for economic cooperation with North Korea, but link it to Pyongyang’s progress towards denuclearization, a policy North Korea will not welcome.

How to deal with North Korea has long divided South Koreans sharply. Conservatives have called for tougher sanctions and pressure in close coordination with the United States to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear ambitions. But the Liberals are in favor of a negotiated resolution of the nuclear issue while prioritizing improved ties with North Korea rather than South Korea’s alliance with the United States.

Moon’s government has already negotiated high-level nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang, but their talks collapsed in early 2019 because they differed over the sanctions relief the United States should provide to North Korea. in exchange for the dismantling of its main nuclear complex, a limited disarmament measure. .