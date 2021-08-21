Korean War veteran buried in Algiers

August 21 – ALGIERS – A man from Algiers killed during the Korean War was laid to rest on Saturday morning in Preston cemetery.

Army Pfc. Wilbur T. Tackett was 18 when he was reported missing in action on December 6, 1950, when enemy forces attacked his unit near Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Tackett was a member of B Battery, 57th Field Artillery, 7th Division.

On July 18, North Korea agreed to hand over 55 boxes containing the remains to US servicemen killed in the Korean War.

In August 2019, a set of bones belonging to Tackett was confirmed by DNA testing.

Tackett’s only surviving relative was a nephew – Ed Howard, from South Dakota.

“I just remember grandma, when I walked in on her birthday. She was sitting there, holding the picture, crying. I remember it vividly and she asked me – she asked me. ‘Did promise that if I ever found him, to make sure he was buried with the family and I keep him,’ Howard said.

Tackett’s casket was transported from Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral Home in Algiers to Preston Cemetery, led by the horsemen of the Ohio Patriot Guard.

“It is important for the family to have this closure and to see that their loved ones have been brought home and given a proper internment,” said Kevin Miller, District 4 captain for the Ohio Patriot Guard runners. .

Staff Sergeant Justin Tumlinson represented the Army in Service.

“When a soldier is identified, he goes through a process. The family is notified, then Fort Knox is informed that we have a survivor of that soldier in our area, and then we are assigned to the case to go and help the family and the help with whatever they need during their grief, ”Tumlinson said.

Tumlinson considers it a privilege to serve in this capacity.

“It is a great honor to help families but also to recognize veterans of past wars who were either missing or prisoners of war. It is a huge honor to be a part of this. The military, we always say ‘Leave no man behind’ and we really believe it and these are the examples of what we’re going to go through to make sure every soldier is brought home, ”Tumlinson said.

