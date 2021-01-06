Korean Red Ginseng Among Key Ingredients in Rapidly Growing Immunity Support Market

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan.6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The emergence of COVID-19 has accelerated consumer interest in immunity-based nutrition. According to Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ), Demand for cold, flu, and immunity supplements grew 52.2% in 2020 to represent 10% of total supplement sales in the United States. Data from a Euromonitor International health and nutrition survey also indicated that more than 30 percent of U.S. consumers who buy supplements are immunity seekers. Korean red ginseng is among several key ingredients in the rapidly growing immunity support market.

“COVID-19 has not only accelerated consumer interest in personalized nutrition to support immunity, but consumers are also looking beyond ingredients like vitamin C for additional benefits,” JP Yoon said. , US Managing Director of KGC. “Although ginseng has been used by many Asian cultures for centuries, we are excited to educate American consumers on the variety of benefits that our six-year Korean red ginseng formulas offer, not just for an immune response. healthy, but also for a condition benefits such as energy, stamina for men, menopause relief for women, and general health and well-being. “

For over 120 years, Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC) and its CheongKwanJang brand, the world’s No.1 brand of ginseng, are dedicated to providing the world’s finest Korean red ginseng. KGC Korean Red Ginseng contains unique compounds, known for their unique health and wellness properties. Ginseng has been extensively studied and widely reported to help maintain the immune system and improve resistance to disease, including fighting inflammatory diseases and infections. Ginseng has been widely used as an herbal remedy in Asia for 2000 years. A December 2020 report from Euromonitor International noted that ginseng is one of the main immunity ingredients in the Asia Pacific region, which accounts for 50% of global sales of immunity supplements.

According to Journal of Medicinal Food, ginseng can have multiple biological and immunomodulatory effects to improve overall human health. In addition, the International Journal of Molecular Medicine published a study that supports the potential medicinal benefits of ginseng and how Korean red ginseng extract, in particular, has been shown to improve the survival of human lung cells against respiratory infections. A review of research on ginseng by authors Soowon Kang and Hyeyoung Min reported that “Ginseng is well known as an immune modulator. The roots (mainly), stems, leaves of ginseng and their extracts have been used to maintain immune homeostasis and enhance resistance to disease or microbial attack through effects on the immune system.

Recently, KGC partnered with the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) to research the effectiveness of its Korean red ginseng ginsenosides as immune boosters in vaccines. The IVI is a non-profit organization established as an initiative of the United Nations Development Program, focused on the development and distribution of safe, effective and affordable vaccines for global public health.

