Korean pm apologizes for wave of virus on destroyer – Times of India

SEOUL: South KoreaPrime Minister issued public apology for large-scale coronavirus outbreak on destroyer on anti-piracy mission offshore East Africa.
Prime Minister Kim boo-kyum said on Tuesday that the government was “very sorry for not having carefully taken care of the health of our soldiers who are dedicated to the country”.
the Department of Defense said 247 of the destroyer’s 301 crew were infected. It is the largest cluster for the South Koreaof the army since the start of the pandemic.
South Korea sent two military planes to bring back the 301 sailors.
South Korea reported 1,278 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 180,481, with 2,059 deaths from Covid-19. It was the 14th day in a row that South Korea has confirmed more than 1,000 new cases.




