Korean deserters struggle to send money home amid pandemic

ANSAN, South Korea (AP) – For the first time in years, Choi Bok-hwa has not received his annual birthday call from his mother in North Korea. Every January, Choi’s mother climbed a mountain and used a broker’s smuggled Chinese cell phone to call South Korea to wish him a happy birthday and arrange a money transfer if needed.

Choi, who has not sent money or spoken to his 75-year-old mother since May, believes the silence is linked to the pandemic, which has led North Korea to close its borders more tightly than ever and impose some of the toughest restrictions in the world. movement.

Other South defectors have also lost touch with loved ones in North Korea amid the COVID-19 turmoil – and the problem isn’t just on the North Korean side. The disconnection between defectors and their families in the North ends an important emotional and financial link between rival Koreas, whose citizens are barred from contact.

South criminals have long shared a portion of their income with their parents, children and siblings in North Korea. But these defectors, who face chronic discrimination and poverty in the South, now say they have stopped or sharply reduced remittances due to falling incomes. Others postpone them because they cannot contact brokers who act as intermediaries or because brokers charge extremely high fees.

Choi, a singer in a North Korean-themed art troupe, last year earned only about 10-20% of what she usually gets due to canceled performances.

“I am waiting for his call more than ever these days,” said Choi, 47, who lives in Ansan, just south of Seoul.

About 33,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea since North Korea suffered a famine in the mid-1990s. Last year, during the pandemic, only 229 came to South Korea, against 1047 in 2019.

Many defectors use brokers to stay in touch with their families in the North, but the process is complex, expensive and risky.

The story continues

Brokers in North Korea often use smuggled cell phones to call the south from the mountains near the border with China, where they can get better reception and avoid official detection.

The calls are often followed by money transfers, which force defectors to send money to the bank accounts of other brokers on the Chinese side of the border. Brokers in China and North Korea often smuggle goods separately into North Korea and from North Korea. This means that money transfers do not need to be sent across the border immediately; instead, brokers in North Korea can give the money to the relatives of the defectors and be reimbursed by their smuggling partners in China later.

But the year-long shutdown of the North Korean border has hampered smuggling, leaving brokers with little money to use for defector remittances, observers said.

General Robert Abrams, head of US troops in South Korea, said last year that North Korea had sent special forces along its border with China to prevent smugglers from entering and that “orders to shoot to kill were in place ”.

Lee Sang Yong, editor of the Daily NK in Seoul, an online media organization with sources in North Korea, said Pyongyang tried to jam mobile signals and imposed severe restrictions along the border.

Brokers in North Korea and China have long taken 30% of the money transferred as a commission. But during the pandemic, some brokers took a 40-50% share, according to deserters and activists.

There are no formal, in-depth studies on how the pandemic has affected money transfers. But separate surveys of several hundred defectors by civic groups showed that 18-26% of respondents had sent money to North Korea last year, up from around 50% in a similar-sized poll in 2014.

Shin Mi-nyeo, leader of the Saejowi civic group which conducted one of the recent investigations, said remittances were on the decline even before the pandemic because many defectors cut contact with their families in the north. for financial reasons.

“They are initially keen to support their families in the North because they know what their life is like there,” Shin said. After a while, however, it becomes “out of sight, out of mind.”

Whenever Choi’s mother called her, she often gave the phone numbers of neighbors who had fled to South Korea who did not answer calls from their families back home.

When Choi reached out to some of them, she said they told her that illness or financial hardship meant that they could not afford the regular demands for money from their families in the North, where the Estimated gross national income per capita in 2019 was a 27th South Korea.

It is unclear how much this will make the already moribund economy of the North. The South Korean spy agency last year reported a fourfold increase in the price of imported foods like sugar and seasonings in the North, while Chinese data shows its official trade volume with North Korea fell 80% last year.

“The money we send is a lifeline,” said Cho Chung Hui, 57, who transferred the equivalent of $ 890 to each of her two siblings each year before the pandemic. “It’s so much money. If someone is really working diligently in the North Korean markets, they only make $ 30-40 per month. “

Cho said her siblings used to travel for hours to the border to meet with brokers and call her for money. But he has not heard from his siblings since November 2019.

Cho said some “brokers in the form of thieves” are now asking for a huge cut in money transferred and that many of his defector friends are waiting for commissions to stabilize before resuming remittances.

Kim Hyeong Soo, 57, said North Koreans with family members in South Korea are called “families of traitors.” But the sneer turned to envy when they started receiving the money. Kim, co-director of a human rights group called the Stepping Stones, said he stopped sending funds last year because his income fell.

South Korean law prohibits its citizens from unauthorized contact with North Koreans, but authorities do not strictly enforce regulations on defectors for humanitarian reasons. North Korean officials often overlook money transfers because they receive bribes from those receiving the money.

“North Korean police are poor too,” Cho said.

Cho, head of Seoul-based NGO Good Farmers, said it was “very painful” to send money to his siblings, but would do it again if his family called. “I’m sorry for them because we couldn’t come here together.”