Korean candidate takes firm stance on Korean nuclear program

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – The main South Korean opposition presidential candidate said on Friday he would step up military cooperation with the United States and Japan if elected to better cope with nuclear threat from North Korea and strive to make the North a top foreign policy priority for South Korea. United States

Yoon Suk Yeol has been leading opinion polls since becoming the main conservative opposition party’s candidate last week in the March elections to choose the successor to current Liberal President Moon Jae-in.

He is, however, expected to face an extremely close race against ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Meeting with foreign media on Friday, Yoon stressed the need to strengthen cooperation with Washington and Japan to compensate for South Korea’s relative lack of ability to monitor the progress of North Korea’s nuclear program.

“At a time when North Korea refuses denuclearization, reinforces its nuclear weapons and continues its provocative missile tests, it is accepted as evidence that we must improve our sharing of reconnaissance and intelligence assets and military cooperation” with the United States and Japan, Yoon said. .

South Korea and Japan are both key US allies in East Asia, hosting a total of approximately 80,000 US troops. But their three-way cooperation has been tested in recent years in history and trade disputes between Seoul and Tokyo largely stemming from Japan’s colonization of the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945. Moon’s government once threatened to end a trilateral intelligence-sharing agreement amid feuds with Japan.

Stressing the need to improve relations with Tokyo, Yoon accused the Moon government of using tensions with Japan for domestic political ends. He said foreign policy should be implemented with a pragmatism that prioritizes national interests over other issues.

Policies to continue North Korea’s denuclearization are likely a major issue in the March 9 election after Moon’s appeasement approach failed to convince the North to abandon its nuclear program, though. that it has led to a climate of temporary conciliation between the rivals.

Lee said he would follow a similar approach to Moon’s and seek exemptions from international sanctions against North Korea to allow dormant joint cooperation projects to resume. Yoon accused Moon of neglecting North Korean threats and said he would seek a stronger US defense commitment to neutralize nuclear and missile threats from the North.

Nuclear diplomacy between the United States and North Korea has largely stalled since early 2019. North Korea is not a top priority for President Joe Biden, who faces challenges from the China and Russia and growing domestic problems.

Yoon said he would encourage the Biden administration to view North Korea as a top priority. To do so, he said he would push for the denuclearization of North Korea and present a concrete roadmap to achieve it.

Yoon’s position could spark an angry reaction from North Korea, which has branded previous South Korean conservative governments as American puppets, and avoided serious negotiations with them over its nuclear program.