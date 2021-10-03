Koeman will remain Barcelona coach despite Atletico loss

The Catalan giants are ninth in La Liga after seven games, five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Ronald Koeman is grateful to have received “clarity” on his future at Barcelona after President Joan Laporta confirmed that the head coach will remain in charge of the besieged club.

Former Netherlands boss Koeman has reportedly been set to be sacked by Barca this week, with Saturday’s trip to Atletico Madrid set to be his last game.

Despite a 2-0 loss to the defending champions, Koeman insisted that “everything is perfect” after receiving support from Laporta.

Barcelona have won only one of their last six games. However, Laporta made it clear ahead of Barca’s clash with Atletico Madrid that Koeman’s position was not in jeopardy regardless of the score.

“Koeman will continue as Barcelona coach,” said Laporta hours before Barcelona’s game against Wanda Metropolitano, adding that “we hope he can get us back on the path to victory, playing as we wish. . I know he will give everything ”.

After receiving a reprieve, the 58-year-old is already preparing for Barca’s next game after the two international weeks

Pause.

“The conversation I had [with Laporta] on the phone last night it was great, ”said Koeman after the loss to Atletico Madrid.

“We also talked this morning about the team, the club and other things. At least now there is some clarity in that sense. It is important for the dressing room that there is clarity.

“But we are Barcelona, ​​and now we have to start winning games. The pressure is there for any coach, especially Barcelona. After the break we have three games to win. We spoke together and the president made his decision .

Luis Suarez after scoring against FC Barcelona. ?? He refused to celebrate the goal but later made the phone call 📞 Pits looking gesture To R. Koeman 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/yg3ooNc4V8 -Nnamdi (@Nnamdichikee) October 2, 2021

On Saturday, former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez prepared his teammate Thomas Lemar for Atletico’s first goal and then concealed the second himself before half-time.

Suarez has now scored against all 31 teams he faced in La Liga, scoring 172 goals in total.

Barca had the entire second half to respond but only managed two attempts on target, only one of which – a Philippe Coutinho

one-on-one – seriously troubled Jan Oblak.

“I’m sad with the result, but we were good in some parts of the game,” said Koeman. “We also let ourselves down, especially for the first

goal. We talked before the game about how to defend. They have a lot of depth, but we failed to defend and 1-0 is a complicated score.

The Catalan giants are ninth in La Liga after seven games, five points behind leaders Real Madrid, whom they face later this month

after the visit to Valencia.