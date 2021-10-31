World
Kishida: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida’s coalition will retain majority but lose seats – Times of India
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio In personThe ruling coalition is expected to retain a majority in parliamentary elections on Sunday, but will lose a few seats in a setback for its weeks-old government grappling with a coronavirus-hit economy and regional security concerns, exit polls show ballot boxes.
Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito were expected to win between 239 and 288 seats in the 465-member lower house, the most powerful of the JapanThe Two-Chamber Diet, the public broadcaster NHK’s exit poll showed.
The LDP alone is expected to win 212 to 253 seats, with the Komeito winning 27 to 35, according to projections.
Their combined seats will exceed a parliamentary majority of 233 – a loss from the 305 seats previously.
Kishida, 64, was elected prime minister on October 4 after winning his ruling party’s leadership race and dissolved the lower house just 10 days after taking office. Conservative party leaders saw him as a sure successor to the status quo Yoshihide Suga and its influential predecessor Shinzo abe.
Exit polls were more or less in line with media predictions. It is still unclear whether Kishida’s party on its own can maintain a majority and how many seats it will lose against 276 before the election.
The official results were expected Monday morning.
Kishida’s immediate task was to rally support for a party weakened by Suga’s perceived authoritarian approach to pandemic measures and his insistence on hosting the Tokyo Summer Olympics despite widespread opposition due to a number high number of coronavirus cases, which have since fallen sharply.
Kishida has repeatedly stressed his determination to listen to the people and respond to criticism that the Abe-Suga leadership for nine years has stoked corruption, tamed bureaucrats and muzzled opposing views.
The campaign has largely focused on COVID-19 response measures and revitalizing the economy.
As the ruling party has stressed the importance of having a stronger military amid concerns over growing influence from China and the threat of missiles and nuclear power from North Korea, opposition parties focused on diversity issues and lobbied for gender equality.
Opposition leaders complain that recent LDP governments have widened the gap between rich and poor, failed to support the economy during the pandemic, and blocked gender and diversity initiatives.
Japan this year ranked 120th in the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 156 nations on the gender gap.
The opposition has long struggled to gain enough votes to form a government after a brief reign of the now-defunct center-left Democratic Party of Japan in 2009-2012, as they were unable to present a large vision for the country.
Economically, Kishida has focused on growth by raising incomes, while opposition groups focus more on wealth redistribution and call for cash payments to low-income households affected by the pandemic. .
Kishida, in his final speech Saturday in Tokyo, vowed to stimulate growth and “distribute its fruits” to the people as income.
“It’s up to you to decide who can do it responsibly. ”
The LDP opposes legislation guaranteeing equality for sexual minorities and allowing separate surnames for married couples.
Of the 1,051 candidates, only 17% are women, despite a 2018 law promoting gender equality in elections, which is toothless because there is no sanction. Women make up around 10% of parliament, a situation that women’s rights experts call “democracy without women”.
Voters, including young couples with young children, started arriving early in the morning at polling stations in downtown Tokyo.
Shinji Asada, 44, said he compared COVID-19 measures to choose a candidate, hoping for a change in leadership because he believed the ruling party lacked explanation and transparency on its measures in the event of a pandemic.
He said that despite Kishida’s promise to be more attentive to the voice of the people, “I thought nothing would change (under him) after seeing his cabinet,” whose posts have largely gone to factions in the party who voted for him.
A 50-year-old part-time worker, Kana Kasai, said she voted for someone who she said would “work finger to bone” for a better future.
