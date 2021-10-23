World
kishida: Japanese Prime Minister Kishida makes arrangements to attend COP26 climate summit – Times of India
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio In person make arrangements to try to attend the UN climate conference which will start on October 31 at Glasgow, the Yomiuri daily reported on Saturday.
His participation in the COP26 climate summit would mark the first overseas trip of Kishida, who became prime minister earlier this month and is currently leading his party in a lower house election which is also slated for October 31. .
Kishida would fly to Glasgow immediately after the vote count begins, but he could cancel his trip depending on the election results, according to the report.
Polls show that the decision Liberal Democrat Party is likely to lose seats but retain a majority as a ruling coalition with its partner, the Komeito Party.
Kishida had previously said he would like to attend the summit from a distance.
