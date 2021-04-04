Kingdom divided: Jordan shaken by split between king and former crown prince
AMMAN, Jordan – The Kingdom of Jordan has long been viewed as an oasis of relative stability in the Middle East. As wars and insurgencies erupted in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Jordan was for decades seen as a secure and reliable ally of the United States, a buffer against attacks on Israel, and a key interlocutor with the Palestinians.
But over the weekend, that placid image was shattered as a long rift between the king, Abdullah II, and a former crown prince, Hamzah bin Hussein, burst into the public eye.
On Sunday, the government accused Prince Hamzah, the king’s younger half-brother, of “destabilizing Jordan’s security,” making much more explicit statements about his alleged involvement than he had made the day before, when he first disclosed the alleged plot.
In a speech on Sunday afternoon, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi directly accused Prince Hamzah of working with a former finance minister, Bassem Awadallah, and a young member of the royal family, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid , to aim for “security and stability”. of the nation. “
Mr. Safadi hinted that all three were involved in a failed coup that had support from abroad. He gave details of intercepted communications between the prince and Mr. Awadallah, and he announced the arrest of at least 14 other people.
Mr Safadi alleged that Prince Hamzah spoke to Mr Awadallah throughout the day on Saturday, accusing him of “incitement and effort to mobilize citizens against the state in a way that threatens national security ”.
The charges follow attempts by Prince Hamzah, 41, to clear his name on Saturday night, as he posted a video in which he said he had been under house arrest. The prince denied any involvement in any plot against King Abdullah, although he condemned the government as corrupt, incompetent and authoritarian.
On Sunday, his mother entered the fray. Queen Noor – also the king’s mother-in-law – issued a combative statement in defense of her son, claiming he was the victim of “wicked slander”.
For a royal household that usually keeps disagreements private, it was a confrontation of unexpected and unusual intensity.
“The way it played out, with arrests and videos, was shocking,” Jawad Anani, former Jordanian foreign minister and economist, said on Sunday. “Despite the tensions, the royal family has always presented the image of a united front. But yesterday’s events shattered that image and divisions erupted in broad daylight.
Prince Hamzah’s father, King Hussein, ruled Jordan for four decades and struck a peace deal with Israel. During King Hussein’s lifetime, his sons and four wives often competed for their influence. But since King Abdullah took over from Hussein in 1999, his control has never been so publicly contested.
King Abdullah and Prince Hamzah had a similar education and were educated in elite British and American schools and military colleges. But in his youth, Prince Hamzah was considered more academic – he graduated from Harvard in 2006 – and has long been considered the most likely future monarch. Prince Abdullah was only named Hussein’s successor in the final weeks of the king’s reign.
The two men also represent different branches of King Hussein’s family. Abdullah is the son of Hussein’s second wife, Princess Muna; Hamzah’s mother, U.S.-born Queen Noor, was Hussein’s fourth wife.
Brigadier general in the Jordanian army, according to his website, Prince Hamzah presents himself as an anti-corruption activist who would lead the country in a more dynamic and independent direction.
The weekend crisis prompted the United States and other Jordanian allies, who view King Abdullah as a crucial partner in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, to express their support for him.
Because Jordan borders Syria, Iraq, Israel, and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the country is seen as a pillar of regional security. And as the home of millions of exiled Palestinians, and the official guardian of the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, it is important for any future peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.
The United States is placing troops and planes in the country, maintains close ties with Jordanian intelligence services and last year provided more than $ 1.5 billion in aid to the Jordanian government, according to the Department of ‘State.
The rift seemed to be playing out not only for the Jordanian public, but also as a public relations war directed against Washington. Prince Hamzah made a video in Arabic, but also made sure to publish one in English.
For many international observers, the confrontation between the king and the prince has underlined the fragility of the social structures that hide under Jordan’s calm facade.
The country is in the midst of a particularly brutal wave of coronavirus. Its economy is in trouble. And with 600,000 Syrian refugees, it is one of the countries most affected by the fallout from the Syrian war.
A significant proportion of Jordan’s nine million citizens are descended from Palestinians who fled to the country after the Arab-Israeli wars of 1948 and 1967. The rest are Jordanians of origin, including the tribes were absorbed into the state structure, and whose support is crucial to King Abdullah’s legitimacy, analysts say. This weekend’s imbroglio occurred against the backdrop of recent and very public attempts by Prince Hamzah to strengthen ties with these tribes.
King Abdullah, 59, was named Crown Prince of Hamzah in 1999, but stripped it of the title in 2004 and handed it over to his son, Prince Hussein, now 26.
In recent years, Prince Hamzah appeared to be trying to rebuild his influence and brand.
He caused a stir in the kingdom with recent encounters with Jordanian tribal leaders. And he raised eyebrows as he publicly criticized the government in 2018, when he called for “real action against widespread corruption, to hold the corrupt to account and to restore trust between state and people.”
“Oh, my country,” he lamented at the time.
But none of this prepared the Jordanians for the dramatic events of Saturday night.
The royal family rarely, if ever, publicly moves against hers. But on Saturday, the government announced that Jordanian officials had spoken to Prince Hamzah, amid signs of a thwarted coup attempt.
Jordanians were shocked, said Anani, the former minister. “Anyone who tells you that they are not surprised by what happened in Jordan the day before is probably not being honest,” he said.
Prince Hamzah then released the self-filmed video in which he said he was prohibited from leaving his home.
“A number of people I know – or my friends – have been arrested, my security has been taken away, and internet and phone lines have been cut,” he said. “This is my last form of communication, satellite internet, that I own, and I have been informed by the company that they have been instructed to shut it down so that this may be the last time I can. communicate.”
Prince Hamzah said he was “not part of any nefarious conspiracy or organization or foreign backed group” and severely criticized the Jordanian government, which he described as corrupt and intolerant of criticism.
“Even criticizing a small aspect of a policy leads to arrests and abuse by the security services,” he said, “and it has reached the point where no one can speak or express an opinion. on anything without being intimidated, arrested, harassed. and threatened.
Jordan frequently suppresses major political opposition. In 2020, he arrested hundreds of teachers who staged protests to demand better benefits. Insulting the king is prohibited.
Freedom House, a US rights watchdog that publishes an annual report on the state of global rights, recently declared Jordan no longer a free society, after classifying it as “partially free.” Among recent measures against free speech, Jordan recently banned Clubhouse, the new social media network, and banned protesters from gathering last month to protest Jordan’s strategy against the coronavirus.
But it is rare for the government to arrest senior Jordanian officials like Mr. Awadallah, former finance minister and advisor to the Saudi crown prince; and M. Zaid, the member of the royal family, formerly sent to Saudi Arabia.
To dispel speculation about whether it could have played a role in a conspiracy, Saudi Arabia quickly issued a strong statement of support for King Abdullah. And on Sunday, Saudi state-run news media reported that Prince Mohammed bin Salman had spoken by phone with King Abdullah to show his support.
On Sunday afternoon, the Jordanian government once again fueled rumors of foreign involvement.
“An individual with ties to foreign intelligence services” offered to help Prince Hamzah’s wife flee Jordan by private plane, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said at a press briefing . An Israeli businessman living in Europe, Roy Shaposhnik, later said in a report that he had been in contact with the prince, but that he never served in any intelligence agency.
Over the weekend, various factions of the Royal Family made a series of claims and counterclaims.
First, Queen Noor came to the prince’s defense.
“Praying that truth and justice prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander”, she written on twitter. “God bless and protect them.”
Then came the retaliation from another wing of the family.
“The seemingly blind ambition” of “Queen Noor and her sons” is “delusional, futile, undeserved,” tweeted Princess Firyal, an aunt married to the king and her half-brother.
Before deleting the tweet, she offered a tip: “Grow up Boys.”
Rana F. Sweis reported from Amman, and Adam Rasgon and Patrick Kingsley from Jerusalem.