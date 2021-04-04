Kingdom divided: Jordan shaken by split between king and former crown prince

Because Jordan borders Syria, Iraq, Israel, and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the country is seen as a pillar of regional security. And as the home of millions of exiled Palestinians, and the official guardian of the Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, it is important for any future peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

The United States is placing troops and planes in the country, maintains close ties with Jordanian intelligence services and last year provided more than $ 1.5 billion in aid to the Jordanian government, according to the Department of ‘State.

The rift seemed to be playing out not only for the Jordanian public, but also as a public relations war directed against Washington. Prince Hamzah made a video in Arabic, but also made sure to publish one in English.

For many international observers, the confrontation between the king and the prince has underlined the fragility of the social structures that hide under Jordan’s calm facade.

The country is in the midst of a particularly brutal wave of coronavirus. Its economy is in trouble. And with 600,000 Syrian refugees, it is one of the countries most affected by the fallout from the Syrian war.

A significant proportion of Jordan’s nine million citizens are descended from Palestinians who fled to the country after the Arab-Israeli wars of 1948 and 1967. The rest are Jordanians of origin, including the tribes were absorbed into the state structure, and whose support is crucial to King Abdullah’s legitimacy, analysts say. This weekend’s imbroglio occurred against the backdrop of recent and very public attempts by Prince Hamzah to strengthen ties with these tribes.

King Abdullah, 59, was named Crown Prince of Hamzah in 1999, but stripped it of the title in 2004 and handed it over to his son, Prince Hussein, now 26.