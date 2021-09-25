Kindness is the best medicine for ailments in the world, says Holy See official

Referring to the theme of the debate, “Building resilience through hope,” Cardinal Parolin differentiated hope from optimism: while optimism, he said, is an expectation that things will happen. go well, hope is characterized by perseverance in the face of crisis.

Cardinal Parolin called for a global recovery based on a renewed sense of fraternal solidarity. He called on the international community to work together to help those on the “pharmaceutical fringes” and end unnecessary suffering and death. Vaccines, he said, must be accessible to everyone, especially in conflict zones and humanitarian situations.

The cardinal said a new look at how health systems have been largely overwhelmed by the pandemic and left so many people without sufficient care, or care at all, is needed.

Sustainable development “a major challenge”

A similar examination of economic systems, which have left much behind and made the poor even more vulnerable, is also required and, in light of the political and distribution failures of the pandemic, the fight against corruption must continue.

The pandemic, warned Cardinal Parolin, made the achievement of Sustainable development goals by 2030, already a difficult fight, a sizeable challenge.

Sustainable reconstruction means rethinking the relationship between individuals and the economy, continued the Secretary of State of the Holy See, and ensuring that economic models and development programs remain at the service of men and women. , especially those on the margins of society, rather than exploiting both people and natural resources.

Create a resilient planet

The upcoming United Nations climate conference, known as COP26, will be an important opportunity for resilience, the Cardinal said, providing the international community with an opportunity to strengthen commitments to protect the Earth.

The senior official praised advances in technology and human creativity, which facilitate environmentally friendly choices for governments and individuals and inspire hope.

However, he stressed that hope is lacking for many who are caught in conflict, citing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing political tensions in Syria and Lebanon, as a reminder of the impact that conflicts have on them. peoples. and nations.

Cardinal Parolin reiterated UN calls Secretary General António Guterres and Pope Francis for a global ceasefire, and for the end of the nuclear arms race, expressing the hope of the Holy See to make progress in the implementation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), which is to hold its review conference in next january.

A “crisis in human relations”

The world, Cardinal Parolin warned, is dominated by selfishness and the culture of wastefulness, and faces a “crisis in human relations”, with negative consequences for human rights.

Humanitarian law, he said, is often seen as a recommendation rather than an obligation, and “refugees, migrants and internally displaced people are increasingly left in limbo or even left to drown, ”and believers suffer harassment, persecution, death and even genocide. because of their faith.

The senior official also condemned “partial interpretations” of human rights as a ground for polarization and division, which drives UN processes “contrary to mandates given by organs”.

UN Commitment to “Healthy Politics”

Developing the theme of the role of the UN, Cardinal Parolin called on the Organization to return to the fundamental principles and objectives enshrined in its Charter, and to live up to its objectives, rather than becoming a tool of the powerful, and to commit to “health policy”, based on the pursuit of the common good and universal truth.

Revitalization of the UN, he added, must include consideration of whether the structure designed in 1945 remains adequate for 2021 and beyond, and pay greater attention to promotion and development. safeguarding the mandates of UN organs.

