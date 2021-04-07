Kim says North Korea faces ‘worst situation in history’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un admitted his country was facing the “worst situation in history” when speaking to thousands of grassroots members of his party in power at a major political conference in Pyongyang.

Experts say Kim may be facing his hardest moment as he nears a decade of rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown triggering yet another shock to an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling US-led sanctions on its nuclear weapons program.

The official North Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of Workers Party cell secretaries on Tuesday.

“Improving people’s standard of living … even in the worst situation where we have to overcome many unprecedented challenges depends on the role played by the cells, the grassroots organizations of the party,” Kim said.

He urged members to implement decisions taken at a party convention in January, when he pledged to step up nuclear deterrence in the face of US pressure and announced a new five-year national development plan. The convention came months after Kim, at another political conference, showed unusual frankness in admitting that his plans to improve the economy had failed.

During Tuesday’s speech, Kim also criticized the party’s base units for unspecified “loopholes” that should be immediately corrected to ensure the “healthy and sustainable” development of the party.

Party cells, which consist of five to 30 members, are the smallest units of party authority that oversee work and life in factories and elsewhere. The network is an important tool for the Workers’ Party to perpetuate its power. The previous conference of cell secretaries took place in 2017.

The economic setbacks have left Kim with nothing to show for his ambitious diplomacy with former President Donald Trump, which collapsed over disagreements over the lifting of sanctions for the North’s denuclearization stages.

The North has so far rejected the opening of the Biden administration’s talks, saying Washington must first abandon its “hostile” policies and step up the pressure by resuming ballistic missile tests last month after a hiatus. ‘a year.