Kim orders tougher virus measures after North Korea dodges vaccines

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered authorities to carry out a stricter epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after refusing some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered through the vaccination supported by the UN.

Speaking at a Politburo meeting on Thursday, Kim said officials should “keep in mind that strengthening epidemic prevention is a task of paramount importance that must not be relaxed even for a moment,” he said. the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday.

While stressing the need for material and technical means to prevent viruses and upgrade the skills of health workers, Kim also called for “further complementing our epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.

Kim had previously called on North Koreans to prepare for extended COVID-19 restrictions, saying the country’s borders would remain closed despite deteriorating economic and food conditions. Since the start of the pandemic, North Korea has used strict quarantines and border closures to prevent outbreaks, although its claim to be completely virus-free is widely questioned.

On Tuesday, UNICEF, which buys and delivers vaccines on behalf of the COVAX distribution program, said North Korea proposed that its allocation of around 3 million Sinovac vaccines be sent to severely affected countries. North Korea was also due to receive photos from AstraZeneca via COVAX, but their delivery was delayed.

According to UNICEF, the North Korean Ministry of Health has always said it will continue to communicate with COVAX about future vaccines.

Some exports believe North Korea may want more vaccines, while questioning the efficacy of Sinovac and the rare blood clots seen in some AstraZeneca vaccine recipients.

The previously allocated 1.9 million doses of AstraZeneca would be enough to immunize 950,000 people – only about 7.3% of the 26 million northerners – meaning North Korea would still need a lot more. quantities of vaccine to inoculate its population.

The story continues

Leif-Eric Easley, professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said North Korea is likely considering receiving more effective jabs from COVAX and then strategically allocating them nationwide.

“Pyongyang appears to have issues with COVAX regarding legal liability and distribution reporting requirements. So it could source vaccines from China for delivery to border areas and soldiers while allocating COVAX injections to less susceptible populations, ”Easley said.

“Kim’s diet probably wants the safest and most effective vaccine for the elite, but administering Pfizer would require improved cold chain capacity in Pyongyang and at least quiet talks with the United States. The option (Johnson & Johnson) could also be useful to North Korea given the portability of this vaccine and its unique regimen, ”he said.

In a recent UN report on the human rights situation in the North, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on North Korea to “take all necessary measures, including through international cooperation and assistance, to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines for all people, without discrimination. “

He also called on North Korea to develop a plan to allow diplomats and aid workers to return to the North and restart humanitarian aid delivery systems as soon as possible in conjunction with the rollout of its COVID vaccine. -19.

After meeting in Seoul last month, Sung Kim, the top US diplomat in charge of North Korean affairs, and his South Korean counterpart Noh Kyu-duk told reporters they had discussed humanitarian cooperation with North Korea to provide anti-virus resources, sanitation facilities, and potable water. .