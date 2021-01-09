Kim Jong-un says US is North Korea’s ‘biggest enemy’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at ruling party congress in Pyongyang – KCNA via KNS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the United States is the “greatest enemy” of its nuclear nation, as it threw the diplomatic gauntlet at Joe Biden’s new administration, state media reported on Saturday.

The statement comes less than two weeks before the inauguration of the new US president and after a tumultuous relationship between Kim and incumbent Donald Trump.

Kim and Trump first engaged in a war of words and mutual threats, before extraordinary diplomacy bromance who made the headlines and declarations of love from the president.

But little substantial progress has been made, with the process stalled following the failure of their February 2019 meeting in Hanoi on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.

According to the state-run KCNA news agency on Saturday, Kim said that Washington’s hostile policies would not change regardless of who occupied the White House, but that abandoning those policies would be key to North Korea’s relations with the United States. United States.

“Our foreign political activities must be focused and reoriented on the submission of the United States, our greatest enemy and main obstacle to our innovative development,” Kim said during nine hours of remarks over several days at a rare party congress in Pyongyang.

“No matter who is in power in the United States, the true nature of the United States and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change.”

Kim has promised to expand his ties with “independent anti-imperialist forces”.

North Korea would not abuse its nuclear weapons, Kim said, but the country is expanding its nuclear arsenal, including “preemptive” and “retaliatory” strike capabilities and warheads of various sizes.

Kim called for the development of equipment including hypersonic weapons, solid fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), spy satellites and drones.

North Korea is preparing for the testing and production of various new weapons, including a “multi-warhead rocket” and “supersonic hover warheads for new-type ballistic rockets,” while research on a sub -Nuclear marine is almost complete, he said.

“Kim practically showed what he thought: underwater missiles, better ICBMs and other advanced weapons,” said Yoo Ho-yeol, professor of North Korean studies at Korea University in Seoul. .

“He says that’s basically what Washington will see in the future, which could escalate the tension or open doors for talks.”

Kim’s remarks were one of the most ambitious outlines of North Korean national defense and nuclear issues in some time, said Ankit Panda, senior researcher at the United States-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“This could portend a return to nuclear testing, which is now on the table given that Kim has renounced his April 2018 moratorium,” he said.

North Korea’s authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un opened rare ruling Workers’ Party convention this week – KCNA

There was no immediate comment from the US State Department. A spokesperson for the Biden campaign declined to comment.

Biden, who was vice president of President Barack Obama, called Kim a “thug” during the election campaign. In 2019, North Korea called Biden a “rabid dog” who was to be “beaten to death with a stick”.

Kim has had three unprecedented meetings with Trump and the two corresponded in a series of letters, but those efforts have not resulted in a denuclearization deal or a formal change in relations between the countries.

“North Korea says the cooperation window is much, much smaller for the Biden administration,” Yoo said.

Biden said in October that he would only meet with Kim on condition that North Korea agrees to reduce its nuclear capacity.

Last month, Kurt Campbell, the senior US diplomat for East Asia under Obama and seen as a candidate for a prominent political position in Asia under Biden, said the new US administration should make a quick decision on the approach to take with North Korea and not repeat the delay of the Obama era.

Besides the United States and defense policy, Kim spoke at greater length about proposals for a five-year economic plan due to be announced at Congress, which he said would continue to focus on building an independent economy.

“The seeds and basic themes of the new five-year economic development plan are still self-reliance and self-sufficiency,” he said.

Among the plans are building energy-efficient steel plants, significantly increasing chemicals, increasing electricity production and securing more coal mines, Kim said.

The congress took steps to “strengthen the unified leadership and strategic management of the state over economic work.”

North Korea faces growing crises caused by international sanctions on its nuclear program, as well as self-imposed lockdowns to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

“In practical terms, there is a lag between North Korea’s dire internal economic situation and this ambitious nuclear and military modernization program,” Panda said.

Kim criticized South Korea for offering cooperation in “non-core” areas such as coronavirus aid and tourism, and said the South should stop buying weapons and conducting military exercises with it. United States.